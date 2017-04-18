Visit to sheriff's office yields new arrest in gas-station holdup

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kydel Brown, 24, of Urbana, arrested Monday, April 17, 2017, on charges of armed robbery.

URBANA — An Urbana man who came to the sheriff's office Monday afternoon to retrieve his phone was arrested on charges of armed robbery — again.

"I'd say he was surprised," Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said of Kydel Brown. "He was cooperative. It appeared he was under the impression he was clear of all this."

That's likely because Brown, 24, who had been free for almost two months, was apparently unaware that the state's attorney's office had refiled a charge of armed robbery against him that it had dismissed on Feb. 27.

Brown had been charged with armed robbery for allegedly participating, with Kelvin Hartfield, 22, in robbing the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, of cash, cigarettes and cigars on July 26, 2016.

When a witness who Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar believed was critical to Brown's case was unable to testify due to hospitalization, Lozar dismissed the case with leave to refile.

And last week, that's what he did.

Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for Brown, who listed an address on Michelle Lane.

He was arrested on that warrant when he came to the sheriff's office Monday to pick up a cellphone that had been seized from him last summer in connection with the armed robbery.

Shortly after the Shell robbery in Urbana, sheriff's deputies went to the Casey's store, 2108 E. University Ave., U, to keep an eye on that business in the event the robbers were to target a second business. In the mobile home park behind that Casey's, deputies found Hartfield near the car believed used in the Shell robbery next to another car with the trunk lid up.

When they approached Hartfield to talk to him, he opened fire on four deputies and ran. He was arrested a day later and was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery.

Hartfield is set to be sentenced May 1 by Judge Tom Difanis.

Brown, who was inside a mobile home when the shooting was happening, was charged only with the Shell armed robbery.

The witness who was unavailable to testify in Brown's trial set for late February, testified in Hartfield's trial in early March and appears able to testify against Brown, Lozar said. He added that he’s also received additional tests on some evidence that he didn’t have before that may help his case.

Brown was arraigned Tuesday on the refiled charge. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court April 28 for a probable-cause hearing.