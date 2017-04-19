Coroner: Death at Krannert apparent suicide

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Emergency responders investigate the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning near a rooftop at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

URBANA — The Champaign County coroner is investigating the apparent suicide of a University of Illinois student.

Duane Northrup said he has notified the family of a 21-year-old man from Gurnee who apparently used gasoline to set himself afire at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Urbana firefighters and UI police were called to the outdoor amphitheater at 2:47 a.m. They found a gas can next to the man.

The young man, who lived in Urbana, was pronounced dead at Krannert.

“All indications are this was a suicide. I have no reason to believe that it is not,” Northrup said.

An autopsy was being done Wednesday.

Counseling is available at the UI for any campus community member affected by the death.