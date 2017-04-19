Danville firefighters float buyouts as council approves budget cuts

DANVILLE — Buyouts of some of the most experienced firefighters is one of the cost-saving measures firefighters have suggested in an on-going effort to cut hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city of Danville's fire division budget.

Danville firefighter union President Jerry Sparks said that's just one of several ideas firefighters have brought to the table in the last few weeks during discussions with city administrators, who have been working on the city's new spending plan that goes into effect May 1.

"We've been working diligently," Sparks said Tuesday night just after the Danville City Council voted 9-4 to approve a $48.3 million budget that includes $708,000 in fire department cuts but no details of exactly how those savings will be realized.

The council also approved a new four-year contract with the firefighters that's retroactive to May 1, 2014, and includes 2 percent salary increases in three years and a 3 percent increase in one.

It was a long negotiation process that ended earlier this year with an arbitrator awarding the four-year deal as well as upholding 13 firefighters as the minimum number that should be on duty for each shift. The city wanted minimum manning at 10 to implement long-term cost-saving plans by reducing firefighter ranks and closing one of four fire stations in the city.

Just after the city lost the arbitrator's decision, Mayor Scott Eisenhauer proposed cutting 16 firefighters in the new fiscal year, which would leave the department with 26.

But over the last several weeks, some aldermen spoke against the drastic plan and pushed for cuts in other city departments as well to help balance the budget. Other departments cut 3 percent from their spending plans, some of which included eliminating full- and part-time positions. But Eisenhauer proposed a deeper percentage of cuts in the fire division, and fire division personnel, including Sparks and the two assistant chiefs, began meeting with city administrators to be part of the discussion about how to make cuts in their department.

Sparks said the buyout proposal would target the most expensive employees in the division, who also receive more lucrative pension benefits than more recently hired firefighters. Sparks said that could save money in various ways. He said they've also been discussing an alternative fire station closing plan that could save the city a lot of money in the current fiscal year, but he would not disclose details at this time. Sparks did not suggest that their ideas have included cutting any firefighters.

Sparks said they've met three times in the last few weeks, and discussions are going well. But exactly what savings measures will be proposed may not be known for days or weeks.

"I feel like we're voting on an incomplete budget," said Alderman Sharon Pickering just before the budget vote Tuesday night. She voted "no" on the spending plan along with aldermen Brenda Brown, Rickey Williams Jr. and Michael O'Kane.

Eisenhauer responded to Pickering's comment, saying that the spending plan is a "living and breathing document" that can be amended at any time as city administrators and fire department personnel work out how they will achieve the $708,000 in cuts.

"I believe this is reasonable and prudent," said Eisenhauer, adding that it shows good faith to the fire division that the city is willing to take more time to come to a resolution on the cuts rather than rushing into decisions.