Dry Goods opens at mall
CHAMPAIGN — Women’s clothing store Dry Goods opened this week at Market Place mall.
The store opened in the Macy’s wing of the mall. It replaced children’s clothing store Justice, which moved to a new location in the Bergner’s wing.
Dry Goods, which is an offshoot of department store Von Maur, sells contemporary clothing targeted at young women.
This is the fifth Dry Goods location in Illinois, with the others all in the Chicago suburbs.
