Former Illini has fun with tennis 'racket'
Mike Cation, former P.A. voice at the UI and an up-and-coming professional tennis announcer, was behind the mic at the Sarasota (Fla.) Open when play was interrupted by noises coming from a nearby apartment.
Cation, an Urbana High and UI grad who called matches at the Australian Open, went to Twitter on Tuesday night to congratulate the loving couple.
Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen
— Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017
Read the story — and watch the video — here.
On Wednesday morning, Cation told The News-Gazette: "It was by far and away the most comical thing I've ever been a part of in 17 years of broadcasting, in any situation. Ever."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.