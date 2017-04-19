Gambling-parlor robbery under investigation

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who held up a gambling business Tuesday in Campustown.

Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said preliminary reports are that a man armed with a gun entered Dotty’s Slots and Video Poker, 12 E. Green St., C, near the intersection with Neil Street, just before 1 p.m.

The robber was described as a thin black man; about 17 to 20 years old; about 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 145 pounds; and wearing a blask mask that covered the bottom part of his face, a black shirt and blue jeans. He displayed what appeared to be a small black handgun.

The robber took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.

He was last seen driving a small blue vehicle, described as a 2007 Toyota Corolla. Police believe the suspect may be stolen or otherwise obtained different registration plates for the car, with license plate V265067.

Witness statements and video footage showed the vehicle had a temporary spare tire mounted as the front passenger wheel.

Lt. David Shaffer said on Wednesday that the vehicle may still be in the Champaign-Urbana area.

"The occupants of the vehiccle should be considered armed," Shaffer said. "Citizens should not attempt to contact the vehicle or its occupants, but immediately call 9-1-1."

According to police a car with that license plate was carjacked by an armed subject in Naperville. Twenty minutes later that vehicle passed through a southbound tollbooth on I-355 in Bolingbrook.

At 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, the employees at a Savoy bank contacted METCAD about a suspicious blue 2007 Toyota Corolla in its parking lot.

At 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, employees at a bank on South Prospect Avenue in Champaign reported seeing a suspicious car matching that description on their property and contacted police.

If you have any information on this holdup, call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.