The Health Reporter Is In: April 19, 2017

Q: Is there any help out there (that doesn't cost money) for exhausted, stressed-out people taking care of sick family members in their homes?

A: Here are some free resources that offer support and can direct you to help.

Family Service of Campaign County has a caregiver advisor service intended for spouses, adult children, granparents and others providing care and support at home.

The agency calls this kind of caregiving an act of love and compassion that requires time and energy — along with decisions the caregivers may not be trained to make and information caregivers don't always know where to find.

The caregiver advisor can offer education and support for the caregiver and help find services and benefits that are available, according to Family Service.

You qualify for this help if you live in Champaign or Piatt counties and you're the home caregiver of a family member of friend 60 or older, a grandparent caring for a grandchild or an older adult raising an adult child with a disability, according to Rosanna McLain, director of the Family Service's Senior Resource Center.

The service is free, funded (at least for now) through the Older Americans Act, she said.

If you live in other counties, the Illinois Department on Aging website lists caregiver resource centers in other counties.

If you're a caregiver dealing with burn-out and other issues, you might also check out this link: agingcare.com/caregiving

The Ask a Question button takes you to a caregivers forum on which people help each other with common daily issues, such as the need for a flexible schedule at work, dealing with around-the-clock care, medication management, finances and being forced into a caregiver role by the rest of the family.