Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Teacher of the Week Annette Lockhart is a first-grade teacher at Maple School in Hoopeston. Image

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag #TeacherOfTheWeek.

This week, meet Annette Lockhart, a first-grade teacher at Maple School in Hoopeston who's retiring at the end of the year.

During her 23 years in the classroom — two as a teacher's aide — Lockhart has encouraged students to be problem-solvers, independent learners, peer teachers and lifelong learners.

She's known for her creative STEM experiments, Elf on the Shelf and Flat Stanley units, using music to engage her students in a writing or reading lesson and sharing a funny story, joke, even a silly gesture each day to relieve stress or the doldrums.

"Sometimes it is nice to have a brain break, GoNoodle dance or turn and talk to get the wiggles out," she said.

What makes you unique as an educator? Throughout my years of teaching, I have dressed up for Dr. Seuss Week and the 100th day of the school year and provided funny character voices for the books I have read. To encourage the love of agriculture, I have hatched chickens, raised butterflies and had various class pets (hermit crabs, rabbits and guinea pigs) over the years. I have even brought baby twin calves from our family farm for students to view. I also try to do STEM experiments to make science more hands-on and inviting to the students.

What's unique about your school? Maple School is a K-2 building with a pre-K and early-childhood class. Our school was named after the maple trees that surround the building.

What do you enjoy about the age group you teach? I enjoy first-graders because they always want to please the teacher, they love us unconditionally and they think we know everything.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... My first-grade teacher, Mrs. Carter. I loved how she instilled the love of learning in her students. She was funny and cared about her students. I wanted to come to school everyday.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention ... Catchy chants like '"I say peanut butter, you say jelly" with students repeating my clapping pattern.

Three items I have on my desk ... A Staples "EASY" button, which students can press when they learn a new concept or find a solution to a problem; pictures of family; and Post-Its.

Teaching supply I can't live without ... Post-Its.

Funniest question a student ever asked ... "Do you ever leave school?"

Favorite pastime (other than grading, of course) ... Reading.

What's your early-morning routine look like? Saying a prayer for the day and reading a daily inspirational devotional.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan ... I am sure it was hours!

The people I text the most are ... My two sons.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most ... Riding my bike.

Favorite school lunch as a student and now ... I went home for lunch, but sometimes it was a treat to bring a sack lunch. My favorite was a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich with chips, and now I enjoy pancake-and-sausage nuggets, tater tots, celery sticks and mandarin oranges.

The last good book I read ... "Instruments in the Redeemer's Hands: People in Need of Change Helping People in Need of Change," by Paul David Tripp.

What's your classroom pet peeve? When students ask, "Is it time to go home yet?"

Best day of the week? Thursday.

One item on my bucket list ... To travel on a mission trip.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... A missionary.