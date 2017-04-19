Two men sought over Champaign home invasion

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for two men involved in a home invasion in northwest Champaign earlier this month.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, a woman living in the 1200 block of Gertrude Avenue was awakened by her dogs barking.

When she went to investigate, she found two men in her house, one of whom had a gun.

"They ordered her around at gunpoint through her home for the next 45 minutes searching for valuables," said Shaffer.

The intruders stole electronics, including a television and an iPad, and jewelry, he said.

They then fled in her car, which was recovered early in the morning of April 8 in the parking lot of the nearby Mattis North Apartments.

The woman was not physically injured. She told police both intruders were dressed in all-dark clothing and had their faces partially concealed. She estimated the men, who were black, to each be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Shaffer said police continue to investigate the case, which has similarities to a late October home invasion on North McKinley Avenue in which an 87-year-old man was ordered around in his home at gunpoint while the intruders stole valuables.

Two men were arrested in connection with that home invasion and are awaiting trial. Police are looking for a third.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.