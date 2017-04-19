UPDATED: Danville police: No injuries in shooting

New 1:32 p.m.

DANVILLE -- Danville police are reporting no injuries and no arrests made in a shooting incident a few blocks south of Danville High School Wednesday morning that led to a short lockdown at schools.

At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Jackson Street, according to Danville police Commander Joshua Webb.

That's the same block as the Danville school district's Jackson Building, which houses middle school alternative programs and some administrative offices.

When police arrived, they spoke to a witness who described a man shooting a gun in the air and then running south from the area.

Police checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

There were no injuries or property damage reported, but it was an early-dismissal day for Danville schools.

As a precaution, school district administration placed Danville High School and other schools on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

After police cleared the scene, the lockdown was released shortly after 11:30 a.m. and early dismissal of students resumed.

The investigation into the incident continues, according to the announcement from Danville police, and no additional information is being released.

But police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to call them at 217-431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.

— Tracy Crane

New 12:10 p.m.:

Danville school officials released the following written statement just before 12 p.m.

"Today there was an incident that occurred in the community which prompted Danville School District 118 to place their schools on a lock-down and delay bus services. All D118 students were safe and no students were in the area of the situation. This was strictly a precautionary measure to ensure student safety. A short time later, we were informed that the areas affected by the situation in the community have been cleared and students were released home."

Danville police have not yet issued any statements or returned calls about the incident.

New 11:51 a.m.:



Early dismissal has resumed at the Danville School District after a report of shots fired interrupted things Wednesday morning.



Superintendent Alicia Geddis said students were pulled back into their buildings, and the schools went on lockdown at the direction of police. But she said the lockdown was lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m.



Wednesday is a previously-scheduled early dismissal day for Danville schools, and Geddis said dismissal has resumed.



Details of the report of shots fired were not immediately available.



— Tim Ditman



**



Original story:



DANVILLE — All Danville schools have been put on lockdown following a non-school-related incident that occurred on Jackson Street, according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis.

Geddis said police alerted school officials to the incident around 11 a.m.

“We were in the middle of early dismissal,” Geddis said. “As a safety precaution, all schools are on lockdown.”

Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St. No other information is available at this time.



-Noelle McGee