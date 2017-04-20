Coroner IDs UI student who apparently set himself on fire at Krannert

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Emergency responders investigate the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning near a rooftop at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Other Related Content Coroner: Death at Krannert an apparent suicide

URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the University of Illinois student who died Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide of the roof of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Duane Northup said Westley Banks, 21, of Gurnee died after he reportedly poured gasoline over his body and ignited it.

Northrup said Mr. Banks was pronounced dead by coroner's office employees at 4 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary information from an autopsy performed in Urbana, Mr. Banks had inhalation burns to the airway and lungs as a result of the fire.

Northup said he is still waiting for toxicology results.

The incident is being investigated by Northrup's office and University of Illinois police.

"No official determination will be made until the investigation is completed," Northrup said.

Counseling is available at the UI for any campus community member affected by the death, or any student who may be struggling. The UI Counseling Center in the Student Services Building at 610 E. John St., C, can be reached at 217-333-3704 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 217-359-4141 outside of those hours.