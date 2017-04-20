Gilman man admits role in check-fraud scheme

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Adam Hall, 32, of Gilman pleaded guilty Thursday, April 20, 2017, to theft over $100,000, admitting that between August and December of last year, he took part in 38 transactions that involved the theft of $144,568 from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive.

URBANA — A Gilman man who admitted his role in stealing cash from a Champaign business last year is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Adam Hall, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to theft over $100,000, admitting that between August and December of last year, he took part in 38 transactions that involved the theft of $144,568 from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive.

Difanis set sentencing for June 16. Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed to seek a prison sentence of no more than eight years for Hall, even though penalties for the crime range from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

Hall admitted that he cashed checks written to a fictitious vendor by Kimberly Allen, 35, of Buckley, an employee of the company who was responsible for paying vendors.

Allen was also charged in late January with theft over $100,000. Her case is unresolved, and she’s due back in court May 23.

The theft of the money was found by an independent auditor after company officials became aware of a shortfall, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the company was out $144,568, an amount that Hall will be required to pay in restitution along with Allen if she is convicted.

He told police he received $20,000 to $30,000 of that amount.