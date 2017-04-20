Just 1 Question: Healthy eating in Arcola schools

Most Arcola junior high students prefer healthy food to junk food come lunchtime.

So discovered a group of seventh- and eighth-graders when they surveyed their peers. The group's next task: making healthy eating a reality at school.

Through an organization called Our American Voice — which teaches students about social justice and how to make change in their community — the Arcola kids have spent the past year studying what it might take to bring a salad bar to their school cafeteria. They researched Illinois school nutrition laws, asked classmates about their favorite vegetables, even explored potential partnership opportunities with other school organizations and the local community.

Then, last week, the students put together a presentation and asked the school board for permission to implement the salad bar in their cafeteria. As they await an answer, Nicole Lafond met up with the kids and asked: What did you learn about healthy eating and igniting change through this project?

SAM GRAMS

"We did some research that showed if we got a salad bar, the students in our school would be more healthy and energetic. I helped talk with the lunch ladies about the idea and where we could put it in the cafeteria."

TAYLOR CHURCHILL

"It's harder than it looks to get things done in the school and people take it for granted. We've been working really hard. It's a journey, but we're getting there. We also learned it's better for students, and more independent for them to have choices about the food they're eating.

"Our school was big on the Michelle Obama healthy eating stuff and I think it's good we're trying to keep it going."

HARLEY DEWE Y

"I've learned that you can make a change in your school and other people's lives and that healthy foods can help reduce the risk of heart and liver failure and other health problems, like diabetes and obesity. I hope we can convince the board that this is important."

S ADIE TOMASELLO

"Healthy eating is really important, especially if you're in fitness sports because if you don't eat healthy now, it could cause a lot of problems in the future. I'm talking to the board about our salad bowl and how we chose each of the items we want to include."

AVERY PULLEN

"It is hard to get this up and running. It's really hard to get all this stuff prepared. It may not seem like a lot — all of this stuff that we're doing — but it's really freaking us out a little bit.

"We surveyed a bunch of students and kids said they would rather have a nice salad than a lot of the other things at the a la carte. If the school board approves this, I'll be in charge of the fundraisers, coming up with where we will be hold them and what we'll be selling. So I'll be in charge of money."

KOLTE N KEPLEY

"We learned that if we put in something more healthy (at lunch), the kids will eat it more and they won't go home starving. We learned that healthy food can help our body — like, it doesn't have as many calories as other foods with sugar."

TEACHER JEANA CRAFT

"Making school changes is a long process. There's a lot of hoops to jump through and a lot of people to get involved, but it really helps bring our community together for a better cause for our kids. (This project) is It's very student-led, they've worked really hard."

