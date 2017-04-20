Marcus Jackson/About Town: His namesake's 'a lot to live up to'

Photo by: Marcus Jackson/The News-Gazette Thor Peterson, Parkland College’s coordinator of sustainability, is shown near his office at the school in Champaign. That he pronounces his first name "Toar" — the "h" is silent — hasn't stopped countless comparisons to the Norse god of thunder and Marvel franchise character.

CHAMPAIGN — Having lived for 47 years with a recognizable first name, Thor Peterson has heard just about every joke or comment there is to be made relating to the Norse god of Thunder.

With the emergence of the "Thor" franchise and "The Avengers" movies with Chris Hemsworth playing the role of the large, powerful and bearded man, it's even picked up.

Never mind that Peterson pronounces his name "Toar" — the "h" is silent.

Comparisons are made no matter how little Parkland College's coordinator of sustainability resembles the fictional character.

"I certainly don't think at 5-foot-9 I have the physical presence to compete with the actual Thor," he said. "It's a lot to live up to."

Peterson is a bit of a giant in the world of sustainability. He is at Parkland, where in June he'll wrap up his two-year stint made possible by an internally funded grant position.

While at Parkland, Peterson used his background in green building to improve the resource conservation on campus, focusing on energy efficiency as well as water conservation and improving the natural lands around campus.

Peterson also spent time with the staff at Parkland helping keep those at the physical plant up to date on the latest energy-efficiency technologies.

"I took it upon myself to work as an internal consultant for our energy folks and give them pointers and make it easier for them to access information around these energy-efficiency ideas," he said.

One of Peterson's pet projects, though, is something he hopes will continue to thrive after he's gone. He helped initiate an idea called the Green Revolving Fund, which is an internal financing mechanism for energy-efficiency projects.

Because of some energy-efficiency work that has gone on at Parkland the past couple of years, the college received a rebate from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. And rather than that money go back into the general fund, Peterson requested that it be earmarked for the Green Revolving Fund. If money is borrowed from that stash, it must be used energy-efficiency projects on campus and the money made from those initiatives flows back into the fund.

"It's really like an internal bank," Peterson said.

There's a lighting project running through the fund as a pilot to show proof of the concept and make sure it's functioning the way it should. The results, Peterson says, look promising.

"We'll be recapitalizing the fund soon with the first round of monetary savings we found on the operating side. My hope is that with structures like that, this Green Revolving Fund that there will be a financial justification for sustainability improvements here on campus," Peterson said. "We're leading with the fact that sustainability is just good business, and prior to the revolving fund it's just that some of those opportunities were skewered by the fact that the upfront cost can dissuade an institution like Parkland from acting on something simply because it's hard to justify an incremental first cost."\

At Parkland, Peterson has also worked with students and he serves as adviser of the Campus Sustainability Club. On Wednesday morning, as part of Earth Week, he hosted a panel discussion featuring five local influential leaders working in sustainability to an overflow crowd at the Parkland Student Union.

"I do feel like I've accomplished what I would like to here. Certainly, I'd like to do more and you wish it would happen faster, but it's amazing how quickly two years can go by," he said. "If I can leave here and say I put in place a mechanism that has institutionalized conservation, then I feel like I've succeeded. I really want to make sure that the business case for sustainability is front and center."

Prior to arriving at Parkland, Peterson spent 10 years working for the city of Seattle, near his hometown, in its green-building program. He then worked for a nonprofit that worked to create a leading-edge green-building certification called the Living Building Challenge. Then he started a consulting firm doing green-building and sustainable-communities consulting, which he continues while working with Parkland.

The plan is to return to the Pacific Northwest once the Parkland appointment expires June 30.

Peterson has enjoyed Champaign-Urbana for its culture, its openness to innovation and for opening his eyes to sustainability as it relates to agriculture.

But the weather, whether its 90 degrees and humid, or below zero and snowing, has taken a toll on the slight man from Washington.

"This is a fantastic community to be a part of, but I think I'm just too used to 52 degrees and raining 11 months of the year," he said. "I wilt in the humidity here, and I've never felt cold like this in my life. I can see why Midwesterners are sturdy folks because I feel pretty unlike my namesake on that front."

