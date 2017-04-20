Plea to gun, DUI charges brings 2-year sentence

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun in a car when he was under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Juan Ramos-Alvarado, 23, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Edgebrook Drive, will likely be deported back to Mexico when he completes his sentence, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said.

Ramos-Alvarado pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated driving under the influence.

The charges stemmed from his arrest on Dec. 13, 2015, by an Illinois state trooper who saw Ramos-Alvarado commit vehicle code violations.

After pulling him over in the 500 block of West University Avenue in Urbana, the trooper noted that Ramos-Alvarado smelled of alcohol. A test put his blood alcohol content at 0.14 percent, almost twice the limit for a motorist to be presumed intoxicated in Illinois.

And because he had no driver's license and no proof of insurance, the DUI was charged as a felony.

A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat where another person was sitting, Clifton said. Ramos-Alvarado had no conceal-carry permit or firearm owner's identification card for it, the prosecutor said.

The trooper also found in the car several thousand dollars worth of counterfeit $100 bills. A charge of forgery stemming from the possession of those was dismissed as part of the negotiated plea.

Ramos-Alvarado told the trooper his name was Carlos Zarco, but Clifton said he later learned his real name through Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. He was required, as a condition of his bond, to give his passport to county authorities.

A second, unrelated criminal case accusing Ramos-Alvarado of damaging property at an ex-girlfriend's and possessing a small amount of cocaine was also dismissed.

Ramos-Alvarado's attorney, Walter Ding of Champaign, said his client was well aware of the deportation consequences of his guilty plea. Ding said his client had been in the country undocumented for several years, has children and was working.

Clifton said Ramos-Alvarado had no known prior criminal convictions