UI's commencement-speaker tease fuels Obama speculation

CHAMPAIGN — Less than a month before the big day, there's still no official speaker for the University of Illinois commencement, with an invitation to former President Barack Obama still pending.

The UI's Twitter account fueled speculation Wednesday by tweeting that the speaker would be announced April 25:

"May want to pick up extra tickets for Commencement this year ... (sharing who our #ILLINOIS2017 speaker is April 25!)"

The UI formally invited Obama last fall to speak at the May 13 commencement at Memorial Stadium. Students launched a campaign to persuade Obama to say yes, with a Facebook page, Twitter account and hashtag, online petition, video messages and letters.

UI senior Alex Villanueva, one of several student senators coordinating the campaign, said Wednesday he's been fielding lots of "will he or won't he?" questions in recent days.

"I am not at liberty to say," Villanueva said. "Everything's going to come out on April 25."

President Robert Jones extended the invitation to Obama via attorney Michael Strautmanis, a UI alumnus and vice president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago. He was formerly chief of staff for Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Messages left with the foundation Wednesday were not returned.

Students argue that it's the perfect time for Obama to return to Illinois and celebrate with the flagship university, which turned 150 this year. A Change.org petition has collected more than 3,100 signatures.

Last year, Obama spoke at Rutgers, Howard and the Air Force Academy. He gave a total of 23 commencement speeches as president, including one each year at a military academy and two at other Big Ten schools (Michigan in 2010, Ohio State in 2013).

Michelle Obama, an Illinois native, gave three commencement speeches in her final year as first lady: the City College of New York, the city's oldest public college; Jackson State, a historically black school; and the Santa Fe Indian School in New Mexico.

UI student body President Ron Lewis, who posted his letter to Mr. Obama on Facebook, said Wednesday he hadn't heard any news.

Last year, the UI announced its commencement speaker on March 31: former Google executive Jeff Huber, CEO of Grail, a biotech company developing a new blood test to detect early stage cancer.

Speaking up

President Donald Trump will give commencement addresses at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Liberty University in Virginia. Here are notable speakers lined up at 10 other universities:

Brooklyn College: Bernie Sanders

Harvard: Mark Zuckerberg

Houston: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Northwestern: Billie Jean King

NYU: Pharrell Williams

Smith College: Oprah Winfrey

UC-San Diego: Dalai Lama

UMass: Elizabeth Warren

USC: Will Ferrell

Wellesley: Hillary Clinton