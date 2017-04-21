Area history, April 21, 2017

Today is Friday, April 21, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Illinois was the leading corn-producing state in the United States, and Champaign County was tops in Illinois. The No. 2 county was Iroquois, followed by LaSalle, Livingston and McLean, according to the Champaign Daily News.

In 1967, bids for the Douglas County Telescope were being received by University of Illinois architects. Bids for general work on the Optical Telescope Building north of Oakland were to be opened May 23.

In 2002, the new superintendent of schools in Champaign, Arthur Culver, said in an interview with The News-Gazette that he was convinced to come to Champaign after meeting with the school board, community members and school district staff, whom he found "were committed to closing the achievement gap and in excellence in education for all kids."