Champaign man charged after cannabis, gun found in home
URBANA — A Champaign man was charged Friday with drug and weapons offenses following a court-ordered search of his home.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said police had been investigating suspected drug activity at a home in the 1700 block of Burnetta Drive for several months.
Recently, they received information that Christopher Baker, 25, who lives at that address, was selling cannabis, had some packaged for sale and had a gun in the house.
Based on the information, a judge issued a search warrant Tuesday and police carried out the search Thursday.
Griffet said they found almost four ounces of suspected cannabis, packaged in several different plastic bags, and a loaded AK-47 rifle beside a bed, about $1,125 cash, a scale and plastic bags.
Baker was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of a weapon without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
He told police he bought the AK-47 in Chicago after previously being robbed at gunpoint in his home.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.