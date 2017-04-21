Champaign man charged after cannabis, gun found in home

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Christopher Baker

URBANA — A Champaign man was charged Friday with drug and weapons offenses following a court-ordered search of his home.

Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said police had been investigating suspected drug activity at a home in the 1700 block of Burnetta Drive for several months.

Recently, they received information that Christopher Baker, 25, who lives at that address, was selling cannabis, had some packaged for sale and had a gun in the house.

Based on the information, a judge issued a search warrant Tuesday and police carried out the search Thursday.

Griffet said they found almost four ounces of suspected cannabis, packaged in several different plastic bags, and a loaded AK-47 rifle beside a bed, about $1,125 cash, a scale and plastic bags.

Baker was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of a weapon without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

He told police he bought the AK-47 in Chicago after previously being robbed at gunpoint in his home.