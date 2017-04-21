Sit-in staged on behalf of UI African American Studies adviser

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Students stage a sit-in Thursday afternoon in the lounge of the University of Illinois African American Studies Department in Urbana asking department head Professor Ronald Bailey to commit fully to preserve the academic-adviser position and reinstate Lou Turner in that job.

URBANA — Students protesting the elimination of the sole academic adviser in the Department of African American Studies have staged a sit-in that entered its second day Thursday.

Students gathered at the department's offices in a house at 1201 W. Nevada St. on Wednesday afternoon following a related rally on the Quad. They want the university to reinstate the position held by Lou Turner, who has been the adviser there since 2006.

The Black United Front, which helped organize the protest, is also pushing the UI to increase black enrollment through a "Project 1000" campaign to admit 1,000 black freshmen a year by fall 2020. The campus had 548 black freshmen last fall, fewer than the 565 in 1968, the first year of the Project 500 initiative.

About 25 students camped out peacefully in the department's living room overnight, and organizers said they plan to continue the sit-in until the position is reinstated.

Removing an academic adviser from an ethnic studies department affects students in significant ways, said UI senior Ines Nava of the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (Chicano Student Movement of Aztlan), which is supporting the sit-in.

"This is a person that encouraged students to remain in school, that became a mentor for these students. So removing him seems like an attack on the students," she said.

Turner said he was informed last August that his position would be eliminated in September 2017, a standard one-year termination notice for academic professionals.

The department head, Professor Ron Bailey, said it was a budgetary decision, part of a reorganization of his small department prompted by steep cuts in the UI's state funding over the past two years.

Turner, who has criticized Bailey's leadership, believes there's more to it.

"That's not the reason. The reason is that the head has been wanting to get rid of me for some time," he said Thursday.

Turner said he works with about 72 students, graduate and undergraduate, who are majoring or minoring in African-American studies, helping them select courses, writing recommendation letters and offering career counseling.

Turner and others argued the university could find money for his position; he said he earns about $46,000 a year.

Bailey said he couldn't respond to specific questions on a personnel matter but supports increasing black enrollment.

In a prepared statement, Bailey said the department is reducing the number of staff positions from four to two. Two will be eliminated in September, and a previously vacant position, an administrative assistant, was filled in March.

Faculty members will absorb advising duties, and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will provide human resources and financial support, he said.

"Two factors contributed to the need for these changes. First, African American Studies has seen a decrease in majors, minors, and course-teaching load in the last decade, and our staff reduction is in response to these declines. Second, the ongoing lack of a state budget means the department has been asked to operate on decreased funding in the past two years and as we move forward. The department's only way to absorb funding reductions is to reduce the cost of its staff," Bailey wrote.

He said he hopes to improve the department's offerings to serve more students across campus.

Nava and UI senior Evan Sosin said they want Bailey to join them in demanding more support for the department from campus.

The department has had internal strife for some time, according to students and a letter written by four senior faculty members to their colleagues. The faculty blamed Turner and a former department head for involving students in "departmental disagreements" and instigating the student protests.

In a written response, the students strongly objected to that characterization.

Turner, who is married to another faculty member in the department, Ruby Mendenhall, said he had no role in the protests and said the student support has been "very moving."

UI junior Karen Olowu, a member of the Black United Front, said students heard rumors about the position being eliminated last fall but didn't get the official word until recently.

"Why a sit-in now? It's the 150th anniversary (of the UI). We have a black chancellor. Donald Trump is president. And black and brown students are tired of seeing our academic futures devalued," Olowu said.

The Black United Front wants the UI to adopt an aggressive recruitment campaign for black students, including $2 million in scholarships next fall and $8 million by fall 2020.

It also wants a 125 percent budget increase for the Department of African American Studies by 2020.