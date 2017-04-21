SWAT officers used in arrests in Urbana

URBANA - Officers from the METRO SWAT unit were called out Thursday to help in the arrest of two men wanted by police who barricaded themselves in an Urbana home.

A release from Urbana police said officers from Champaign and Urbana tried to stop a man wanted on several warrants n the 1000 block of West Church Street, Urbana, around 8 p.m.

As they approached, two men ran into a house. Police surrounded it and for more than an hour tried to coax the men out using a "loud hailer."

Both men finally came out.

They were identified as Robert E. Moore, 30, of the 1200 block of West Church Street, Urbana, wanted on warrants for the offenses of being an amed habitual criminal and aggravated battery, and Jansen McNeal, 23, of the 900 block of Pomona Drive, Champaign, wanted in connection with a pending Champaign police investigation.

McNeal was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence.

Police had a search warrant for the house.

Both men are expected to make initial court appearances Friday afternoon.