Top of the Morning, April 21, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette WCIA chief meterologist Derick Fabert, shown in his studio space in 2015 at the news station in Champaign, will sign off after Saturday's Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon coverage. He's trading the green screen for a job managing real-estate for Champaign's Adams Outdoor Advertising.

For seven years, Derick Fabert's been telling us when we need a coat or an umbrella. But the WCIA chief meteorologist is hanging up his green screen.

Saturday's Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon coverage will be Fabert's last day on the job.

"For me, it was a personal decision," Fabert said, "It was time for me do something new. It was a difficult decision, but it was also the right decision for me.

"WCIA has been great to me. My career goal was to be a chief meteorologist, and there I was doing so at 28. The years I had at WCIA were fantastic."

You will still see Fabert's work by looking toward the sky. He will be real-estate manager for Champaign's Adams Outdoor Advertising.

"It's a completely new challenge," Fabert said. "They pursued me, and then after a while, I kind of pursued them."

Fabert, 32, said he is likely "out of TV forever. As far as the weather world goes, we'll see what happens. You never know."

Fabert grew up in Indiana and attended Purdue. He has family from the Arthur area.

Jack Gerfen and Adam Claibon remain on the WCIA weather team.

On to my weekend recommendations:

TODAY

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," 10:30 p.m., CBS

Great to have fresh episodes this week after 10 days of reruns. World events give Colbert plenty to talk about. Tonight's guests include actors Rosario Dawson and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

SATURDAY

Cubs at Reds, noon, WPIX

Some days, you have to channel surf a bit to the find the World Series champions. The local channel will carry a package of Cubs games this season. Enjoy. Unless you root for the Cardinals or White Sox. In that case, you can boo the TV.

SUNDAY

"Toy Story," 4:30 p.m., Freeform

Here's a chance to remember the work of late comic Don Rickles, who voices Mr. Potato Head. Brilliant. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are good, too, as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively.