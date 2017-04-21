Urbana woman's son, grandkids will fulfill bucket list
CHAMPAIGN — Cara Childress, the local cancer patient and Barry Manilow fan who inspired a fellow fan from across the country to donate her tickets to a concert next month, has died.
Ms. Childress, 51, of Urbana, died at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Carle Foundation Hospital. She had small cell lung cancer that had spread to her brain and spinal cord. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home.
Ms. Childress was presented with Barry Manilow concert tickets last weekend at a benefit that had been planned for her to help cover her expenses through her illness and help pay for some things she hoped to do before she died, which included taking her grandkids to Disney World and getting to a Barry Manilow concert.
A Haverhill, Mass., fan read about her wishes and donated two extra tickets, along with the cost of her hotel stay.
Ms. Childress’ friend, Liz Roseman, said Ms. Childress’ son and grandkids will be fulfilling her bucket list.
Comments
