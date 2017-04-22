Ebertfest: 'Variete' brought German filmmakers to Hollywood

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Alloy Orchestra, comprising Roger Miller on synthesizer, Terry Donahue on accordion and Ken Winokur on junk and clarinet, provides sound for the 1925 German silent film 'Variete' on Friday at the 19th annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign. Image Gallery Other Related Content Ebertfest: TV icon's filmmaker son impressed by audience

CHAMPAIGN — The success of the 1925 German silent film "Variete" was such that Hollywood began to hire German filmmakers, film expert Richard Neupert said after the movie was shown Friday at Ebertfest.

Among those brought to Hollywood was "Variete" cinematographer Karl Freund. His work here included "Key Largo," "Dracula" and the TV series "I Love Lucy," starring Lucille Ball.

Freund is credited for the German Expressionist visual artistry of "Variete," one of 25 films directed by Andre Dupont between 1916 and 1925. After World War I, Europe was in turmoil, and the German movie industry, Neupert said, began looking for purpose in art, and Expressionism began to move from art and theater to film.

Neupert characterized German Expressionism as being about tormented, paranoid and anxious characters, with those feelings represented by the camera work.

"The characters walked like they are shackled and move like they're shadows," he said.

Neupert, who introduced the silent classic, said the cinematography in "Variete" also shows the inner or dream states of the characters. One shot of vertigo during a trapeze act was copied by Alfred Hitchcock in his 1958 movie "Vertigo," said Neupert, a professor at the University of Georgia.

Neupert said "Variete" plays like a confessional, with the opening showing a priest-like man sitting at a desk, a crucifix on the wall behind him. He asks that Prisoner 28 be brought to him.

Prisoner 28 is Boss Huller, play by Emil Jannings, a former trapeze artist who once ran a low-brow circus act. The story unfolds as a long flashback, showing Huller leaving his wife and baby to take up with Berta-Maria (Maly Deschaft), an orphan who had landed on their doorstep and then works in the circus, or carnival.

After Huller abandons his family, he and Berta-Marie move to a bigger circus in Berlin, where they perform a trapeze act. Eventually, Warwick Ward, portraying a great trapeze artist named Artinelli, joins the two in their act and begins an affair with Berta-Marie.

"The reviewers didn't know what to say about her," Neupert said, adding that some viewed her as a predator and others as an orphan girl.

As is traditional with the silent film show at Roger Ebert's Film Festival, the Massachusetts-based Alloy Orchestra performed live its original score to "Variete."

The screening of the silent film was preceded by Ben Lear's directoral debut, the documentary "They Call Us Monsters," which looks at three juveniles — Jarad, Antonio and Juan — who are in a California prison facing serious charges that include attempted murder and murder.

Lear had decided to make the documentary, which will be shown in May on PBS as part of the "Independent Lens" series, after attending an InsideOUT Writers class four years ago in a juvenile facility in Los Angeles County.

The goal of InsideOUT Writers is to teach classes on creative writing to locked-up juveniles. Most of the classes are in poetry, Lear said, with the idea to inspire the young inmates to explain and express themselves.

Lear, though, followed a screen-writing class taught by Gabe Cowan, who had the trio of young men write a short screenplay based on their own experiences. He brings in professional actors to shoot some of the scenes in the prison.

The documentary, which has no talking-head interviews, cuts away to other scenes — footage of legislators over the years passing legislation to have juveniles who commit serious crimes prosecuted as adults; of the young men's families; and their court hearings and trials.

Lear said that before working on the documentary, he had never met a gang member or someone accused of a crime. He said he found his young subjects funny, interesting and interested and was nervous when he first met them but was never afraid.

The documentary also shows one of the teen offender's victims, a young woman who as a result of a drive-by shooting is paralyzed. Producer Sasha Alpert, who was part of the post-screening discussion, said she wanted the documentary — one of three shown at this year's Ebertfest — to be fair and to show the other side.

The documentary is sympathetic to the young men, showing how they are taken advantage of by the system — including an inept defense lawyer who had advertised herself as "The Fixer."

During the discussion, Lear mentioned the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that abolished capital punishment for juvenile offenders younger than 18. The justices concluded capital punishment for youths is cruel and unusual and cited medical and social-science evidence that they are too immature to be held accountable for their crimes to the same degree as are adults.

Neuroscience, Lear said, has shown that the human brain is not fully developed until age 25, including the part responsible for impulse control. Because of that, juveniles have a greater capacity to change, he said.

During the Q-and-A, one man, apparently a psychiatrist, said from the balcony that he wanted to take the documentary to the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association in May.

He agreed with Lear about the neurological changes in young adults but said most adolescents don't commit serious crimes. The solution, he added, is to help troubled families when children are ages 6 to 9.

During the Q-and-A, shout-outs from the audience were given to local organizations who help prison inmates: the University of Illinois Education Justice Project, whose goal is to build a model college-in-prison program, and UC Books to Prisoners, which provides books to Illinois inmates at no cost by mail.

Ebertfest, which continues today and ends Sunday, was to show late Friday night the Paul Verhoeven thriller "Elle," with star Isabelle Huppert in person. An icon in France, she has appeared in more than 100 films and television productions since 1971.

She was nominated 16 times — more than any other French actress — for the Cesar Award, the national film award of France. She won twice, this year for "Elle" and in 1996 for "A Judgment in Stone."

Scene and heard

Here's what caught the eye of Melissa Merli, who has covered all 19 Ebertfests:

— Festival producer and emcee Chaz Ebert's "absolutely favorite part" of Ebertfest is the Alloy Orchestra performing its live, original score to a silent film classic. I agree.

— Ben Lear, who directed the documentary "They Call Us Monsters," also composed and performed guitar music for the ending. It's beautiful music.

— My favorite visual in the silent classic "Variete," shown Friday at Ebertfest: a kaleidoscopic image of eyeballs looking up at the camera.