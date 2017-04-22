Photo by: John Dixon Runners in the 2017 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon make their way around the corner of Race and Main streets in downtown Urbana on Saturday morning. More than 17,000 participated in the weekend races as, for the first time in three years, weather cooperated. Image Gallery

CHAMPAIGN — At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, seven hours after marathon runners got their start, Jan Seeley was hoarse.

“Here comes another finisher!” she yelled to volunteers.

“Nice job!” she directed at the runner.

Seeley, co-director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, said “We’ve still got a couple more coming.”

For the day, “everything’s great, the volunteers are unbelievable.”

The only small downside?

“It’s super-windy,” she said, in 58-degree temperatures.

Scott Friedlein, the emergency services director for the Christie Clinic race, said this year is exemplary.

“In my nine years, I’d say this is the best one we have ever had,” he said.

“We had plenty of volunteers, the conditions were perfect, everything just stacked up. There were very few problems, and the problems we had were relatively minor.”

The best indicator of all?

“Even my complaint phone was next to dead,” Friedlein said.

Still to come: the Youth Run at 3 p.m.

The race is be run entirely inside Memorial Stadium, about half a mile long.

And then it’s time to hit the restaurants and bars.





