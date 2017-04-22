Property-tax bills will soon be in the mail

1st installment due by June 1

URBANA — Property-tax bills will go out next Friday, said County Treasurer Dan Welch, and the average property taxpayer in the county will pay about $150 more in taxes this year than last.

This year's average tax bill is $4,491.40, based on dividing the total tax take ($332.6 million) of taxing districts in the county by the number of tax bills (74,067) being mailed out.

Last year's average tax bill countywide was $4,342.65.

Welch said Friday that taxing districts are seeking an additional $11.3 million this year, or a 3.4 percent increase. The Consumer Price Index is up 2.1 percent, he said.

The 3.4 percent increase is the greatest in the county in three years, but it is far less than the year-to-year increases in most of the last 30 years. Ten years ago, the annual increase was 6.7 percent. Twenty years ago, it was 7.9 percent.

In the city of Champaign, where the assessed valuation of all property is up significantly this year — from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion — property tax rates for most taxpayers are down from $8.41 last year to $8.27 per $100 of assessed valuation this year.

This year's tax bill in Champaign does not include the $183 million building bond that was approved by the Champaign school district's voters last year. Approval of that tax increase is expected to add about 64 cents to the school district's tax rate of $4.27 per $100 of assessed valuation. The increase will be reflected on next spring's tax bills.

In Urbana, where the assessed valuation of all property is up from $522.6 million last year to $545.9 million this year, the overall property tax rate has dropped from about $10.74 to $10.63 per $100 of assessed valuation.

But whether a person's property tax bill increases or decreases depends on a number of factors, particularly the individual property assessment.

The highest tax rate in the county is in the portion of the village of Rantoul that is in Ludlow Township. The rate there is $11.91 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The portion of Scott Township that is in the Monticello school district — a rural area in western Champaign County — has a rate that is less than half the Rantoul rate. It is the lowest in the county at $5.89 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The total tax take of $332.6 million by taxing districts in Champaign County is about $300 million more than the amount taxing districts received in 1972, the year Welch began working in the county treasurer's office. That year, the take was $32.4 million.

The first installment of Champaign County property tax bills is due by June 1 and the second by Sept. 1. Interest of 1.5 percent will be assessed on bills after those dates.

Payments may be made at any participating bank in Champaign County, in person at the treasurer's office or by mail at P.O. Box 9, Urbana, IL 61803.

Tax time

This year, school districts account for more than two-thirds of all the property tax funds collected in Champaign County. The list, by district: