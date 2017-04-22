Weekend Planner: Don't worry; you can touch

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Savoy Fire Department Lt. Sam Smith cleans the department's ladder truck at the station in Savoy. It will be part of Touch A Truck event this weekend at the Savoy Recreation Center.

In a fantasy camp for young bulldozer and fire truck fans, kids get fire hats and can climb on tractors at the annual Touch a Truck event (3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W. Graham Drive). Here's more, courtesy of staff writer Paul Wood:

1. "We have around 10 different vehicles for the children to enjoy. They love exploring all of them. They are able to climb in and check them out, even sound the sirens," said recreation department program director Lexi Hartman. "They really enjoy everything about the event. These trucks are bigger than life to the kids. We average around 600 to 700 people through the course of the event."

2. There are fire trucks, canine unit police vehicles, ambulances, buses and farm equipment.

"There's going to be something for every child to enjoy," said Hartman, whose own two children have grown out of the monster-vehicle phase. It's very hands-on, she added — the kids can "see, touch and even sit in trucks of all kinds. Fire engines, police vehicles, road works trucks and many more will be showcased."

3. Savoy Fire Department spokesman Eddie Bain said, "In this part of the country, where there are a lot of farming families, (the kids) have probably seen tractors and other farm equipment, but not an ambulance or a fire truck."

A longtime firefighter himself, he noted that children often want to be able to talk to the firefighters, especially.

Whether they might grow up to be ambulance drivers, construction forepersons or workers, police officers, EMTs, or bus drivers, "it may inspire future generations to be involved in some of these professions, because they loved this stuff when they were small."