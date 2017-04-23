Area history, April 23, 2017

Today is Sunday, April 23, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the elaborate building program for the University of Illinois, covering a period of 15 years and an expenditure of $15 million, was to be given a legislative hearing the next day in Springfield. The financing scheme was provided in 10 bills introduced by Rep. Edward Smekjal of Cook County, chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

In 1967, Sen. E.R. Peters, R-St. Joseph, said he was "not enthusiastic" about a proposal for new branches of the University of Illinois in Springfield and Chicago. The Illinois Board of Higher Education envisioned the new schools as three-year institutions offering junior and senior work and one year of graduate study. It was asking for a $3 million appropriation to finance the study and planning of the two units.

In 2002, after years in the works, plans were moving forward to keep University of Illinois students, staff and faculty commuters from parking in west Urbana neighborhoods. Urbana City Council members voted to direct staff to draft a resident-only daytime parking ordinance in the area between Lincoln Avenue and Race Street.