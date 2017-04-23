The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, April 23, 2017

In this Ebertfest-inspired, entertainment-themed edition of our year-long series marking the UI's 150th birthday, we asked 10 grads who've gone on to greatness to tell us a story about their most vivid Campustown memories.

DOMINIC FUMUSA ( MA '94)

Played Edie Falco's husband on 'Nurse Jackie,' FBI agent on 'Homeland,' Tig in '13 Hours'

"My first fall, I lived in an apartment in Champaign with two random roommates. One was an undergrad at the UI and the other claimed to be attending Parkland — but he was spending most of his days working out and I think he was on steroids. He also owned a shotgun — not necessarily a great combination.

"One day, I came home to find the carcass of a pheasant in our kitchen sink and a hole in one of our walls. He explained that he had been hunting and before he went hunting he had taken some target practice in the living room, shooting his shotgun through a couple of thick books that apparently didn't stand a chance.

"Upon seeing this, I said 'cool' and then I excused myself, went to my room and immediately called the landlord. I asked to be relocated into one of his other apartment buildings near campus. The landlord at first didn't want to be bothered but when I explained to him that if he didn't relocate me I would call the police about a gun going off in one of his buildings, he acquiesced.

"My second apartment was fine — no guns going off or dead birds in the sink — but it was again with a couple of random roommates and it just didn't feel right. So that spring of 1992, as I was thinking about where to live for the next school year, I took a chance and strolled into Hendrick House on Green Street across from Krannert. I had walked by Hendrick House at least twice a day all year long on my way to and from Krannert, where I was nearly 24/7.

"I had heard that Hendrick House was looking for RAs. I applied to be an RA, thinking there's no way I'd get the job given how many hours I spent at Krannert. Much to my pleasant surprise, Betsy Hendrick hired me. It changed my life. I suddenly had a real home in Champaign-Urbana. I loved being an RA, even though I probably wasn't a very good one. I lived at Hendrick House for my final two years and I loved getting to know the people there, especially Betsy Hendrick and her daughter, Becky Rowe. They still run their great private dorm and they are still my very dear friends."

CHENE LAWSON (BS '93)

Acting roles include 'The Young & The Restless,' 'Entourage,' 'The Shield'

"As a freshman, I was walking to the Quad and was at Lincoln Hall. There was a performance going on but I had no idea who it was. So I stroll up to these guys standing near a door toward the back. One guy was smoking and the other older gentleman was tuning a guitar.

"I ask: 'Hey, do you guys know who's performing here tonight?'

"The older gentleman smiled and replied, 'Yep, B.B. King.'

"I think I said something along the lines of, 'Oh, that's cool.' We chatted for a minute longer about my studies and then I walked off.

"It was a few months later when I saw B.B. King's picture in the paper and suddenly realized: That was the older gentleman I was talking to that night."

DAVE EGGERS (Attend ed in late '80s/early '90s, graduated in 2002)

Tom Hanks-led film adaptation of his 2013 novel, 'The Circle,' debuts Friday

"I started at the Daily Illini as a photographer, and the scale of the operation was incredible. We actually got paid — enough for me to buy all the music I needed at Rose Records — and the opportunities were ludicrous.

"Within a few weeks of being hired, the editors sent me to Assembly Hall to shoot the Flyin' Illini. My job was to sit under the basket and try to get dunk shots. Honestly, that was all I did — every time Nick Anderson or Kenny Battle came in for a dunk, I tried to get it on film.

"I got paid to sit in the best seat in the house. Free food, too."

EMMA MILLER (B S '08)

Director of Scripted Programming, AMC Network

"One of my favorite memories was when I would sit in the library and watch films for my film classes in the individual viewing booths. This was before the days of iTunes rentals and these class films were hot commodities at the local video store, so this was often my only option unless I went to the screening or perfectly timed my Netflix DVD-by-mail subscription with the syllabus.

"My Women in Film course at Illinois was my first introduction to film criticism and one of the pivotal factors in my deciding to pursue working in the entertainment industry. I often skipped the screenings in favor of viewing on my own because I loved the intimacy of watching these films tucked away in the library. To this day, I reference what I learned from these courses and, sometimes, even the textbooks that I've saved from that time."

MICHAEL HALBERSTAM (BA ' 86)

Artistic director of the award-winning Writers Theatre in Glencoe

"I must pay homage to Altgeld Hall. My family emigrated to the States so that my father could become chair of the math department and so I became somewhat intimately aware of the hallways and classrooms of that venerable building.

"Not unlike the elegance and occasional impenetrability of mathematics, the building has a sort of impossible architecture. You can stroll down one corridor thinking that you are likely to emerge in the right place, only to find that you are stuck in a sort of living Escher drawing, a floor above where you need to be, and you must turn around and go back and take a different path to get to your destination.

"Probably easily understood by those who walk it habitually but a mystery to those of us on the outside."

JASON BRETT (BA '75)

Co-produced 1986's 'About Last Night,' co-starring Demi Moore and Rob Lowe

"The Red Herring, in the basement of the Channing Murray Foundation, was ground zero for the folk music scene when I arrived at the U of I in 1971. On any given night, you might see budding singer-songwriters like Dan Fogelberg, Thom Bishop, Fred Koller or Megon McDonough.

"As a theater major, I spent my days at Krannert, and just about every night playing guitar and singing my songs at the Red Herring — sometimes to no one but a couple of supportive friends, sometimes to packed houses. There was a Red Herring reunion in 2008, and as soon as I hit the stage doing a duet with Megon McDonough, it was 1973 all over again — until I caught a glimpse of myself on a TV monitor."

MARTY WEISS (BS '84)

Writer/Director, Amazon Studios

"The place that comes to mind is Kam's, a dark, dumpy dive bar that smelled like stale beer — or worse. Kam's was our most trusted afterhours haunt, where we would unwind from our studies, worry about the future and share our dreams. It was the quintessential college experience.

"Great romances began and hearts were broken, but by the third drink, none of it mattered."

AMANDA DRINKALL (BA '08)

Had a featured role on NBC's 'Chicago Med' last year

"Most of my UIUC memories are from the bowels of Krannert, down beneath the beautiful lobby and fancy performance spaces. In the rehearsal rooms and classroom studios, my artistic mind was stretched, molded and filled with inspirations that have furthered my career on a daily basis."

BRAD OLTMANNS (BS '79)

PricewaterhouseCoopers global board director was one of two counters of secret Oscar ballots for 10 years (but not this year)

"I think about Forbes Hall, where I lived for my first two years. It was a very fun environment, sometimes too fun given the large number of 18- and 19-year-old boys all living under the same roof.

"I remember that there were 'curfews' for female guests, and some really bare-bones study carrels in the basement — next to the laundry room, which was an interesting experience in its own right. All in all, a great experience and value for the money."

STEPHEN ELLIOTT (BA '9 4)

James Franco played him in the film adaptation of his true-crime memoir, 'The Adderall Diaries'

"I remember hiding in the Union bowling alley, playing the greatest pinball game, Black Knight 2000. I remember Krannert Center, and realizing that I could go there and see free plays and dance performances, and the Blind Pig, where I first saw bands like Jesus Lizard, Veruca Salt and The Poster Children.

"We would go and watch these Chicago punk bands but I was the only one dancing. I would dance like we were listening to funk music. I didn't make any sense."