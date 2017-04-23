Bob Asmussen: Volunteers are the ones who make this event run

CHAMPAIGN — Want to see drama at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon? Find Kate Denmead and stick close.

She handles packet logistics on race day.

Runners are asked to pick up their numbers earlier in the week. But there are usually 50 or so who can't make it until the morning of the race. Late flights. Traffic jams out of Chicago. Things happen.

There are always stories. Marathon versions of "my dog ate my homework."

The race tries to accommodate everyone. This year that was a good thing for Bryan Youhas.

The Urbana resident called the race hotline on Saturday and asked if he could still enter.

"Yes," he was told. But there was some good-natured scolding. (Note to other runners: don't try this next year.)

Youhas arrived early Saturday morning as instructed and was allowed to enter.

"I was actually praying on my way here and it worked out," Youhas said. "Kate called me back five minutes later. I was like, 'Wow, OK. Prayer answered.' "

As Youhas left Denmead's station, she said, "Have a great race." It was a line she repeated to all of the runners.

Why did he wait so long? Youhas thought the event was later in the spring. By the time he realized it was this weekend, the deadline had passed.

"About a week ago, I learned about it and then I started the whole process," Youhas said.

Youhas had never run a half-marathon before Saturday.

"I have not run any official races before," Youhas said. "I just run by myself. As long as I get under three hours, I'm fine with that."

He finished in 2:38:55.

And next year ...

"I will call as soon as it opens," Youhas said.

Denmead is "amazed" by how well the event works. She gives a lot of credit to the volunteers.

"They are incredible," she said. "They are happy when they are here and they are happy when they leave."

Making it work

Putting on a marathon sounds easy, right? All you need are some traffic cones, a few water stations and a finish line.

Piece of cake.

Not quite.

It takes an army of volunteers to keep the Illinois Marathon on track. Champaign's Kim Scott is in charge of 2,600 helpers. This was her fourth year as volunteer coordinator.

Most of the volunteers signed up before the race. But 15 to 20 showed up Saturday and said "Can you use my help?"

"We put them into place," Scott said.

She arrived at 4:45 Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium's Great West Hall. Just inside Gate 24, she worked the volunteer check-in table with her daughter, Jaime Scott, and longtime Illinois athletic department employee Mary Gallagher.

Jaime, a Monticello teacher and Mahomet-Seymour assistant softball coach, attends the event whenever her schedule allows.

There were perks for the volunteers. They all received a string bag and orange T-shirts that read "Illinois Marathon Team."

On a cold day, Scott noticed early that some of the volunteers weren't prepared for the temperatures.

Fortunately, she had boxes of yellow "EVENT STAFF" jackets available, which helped cut the cold and wind.

Scott wore an Illinois Marathon hoodie. No heavy coat needed when you move around as much as she does.

Besides the volunteer check-in, the Great West Hall is home to lost and found and runner services. A drivers' license was turned in to lost and found; marathon staff tried to locate the runner/owner.

Food is an important part of the event. Bananas were everywhere and the Great West Hall smelled like pizza. Yum.

Room with a view

During the football season, the eighth floor of Memorial Stadium serves as the press box. On marathon weekend, it becomes the ROC.

That's short for Race Operations Center.

"They are in touch with emergency services and all of the course volunteers," Scott said.

Champaign's Bridget Wakefield was at the ROC on Saturday morning, handling computer work and answering the phones.

"On good days, it's not too crazy," Wakefield said. "Usually at the beginning, we're helping volunteers know that they're in the right place or what they are supposed to do."

Wakefield started helping the first year of the Illinois Marathon, initially on the course.

The organizers of the race have prepared for potential problems: nasty weather, runners getting sick or injured.

"We have a weather plan because we've dealt with that in the past couple of years," Scott said. "On the course, all of the volunteers have been trained for runner issues.

"They have all the numbers to call. If it's immediate distress, they call 9-1-1. If it's not, they point them to the aid stations."

Vans circled the course and were available to haul runners who couldn't finish.

"Some people haven't trained as fully as they wanted to," Scott said. "Stuff happens. You pull a hamstring. Your knee goes out. You blister."

Scott has run the 10k several times. Not this year. Her job with the volunteers makes it impossible. So she runs a half-marathon in Indianapolis each fall.

By 7:30, the races were under way and Scott started handling her various tasks. She doesn't leave the building until the evening, after another race is in the books.

"I think we learn something new every year," Scott said. "We have volunteer feedback after it's over. We read them all. We take their input seriously."

