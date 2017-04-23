Fatal crash reported in rural Coles County

MATTOON — State police from District 10 in Pesotum are investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon north of Mattoon.

According to Trooper Tracy Lillard, a black 2007 Nissan Versa driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed north on Interstate 57 in the left lane about one mile north of Mattoon at 12:10 p.m. when she swerved from the left lane to the right lane and then off the highway, where she struck a guardrail east of the interstate.

The woman then re-directed her vehicle and crossed both northbound lanes, zoomed across the center median and onto the southbound lanes, where she found herself in the path of a southbound white 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer being driven by Christopher J. Caughron, 45, of Galesburg.

Police said Caughron slowed down in the right lane prior to the crash but was unable to avoid coming into contact with the Nissan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family has been notified.

Caughron was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but he reported no injuries.

A Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer inspected the semi-trailer and found no violations.

A portion of Interstate 57 was closed until about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The crash is still under investigation by Illinois State Police.

