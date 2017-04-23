First time's the charm for Tuscola graduate

CHAMPAIGN — Rachael Brewer had never run a marathon, but the 2009 Tuscola graduate knew exactly what to expect as she came through Champaign Country Club and onto Hessel Boulevard for the race's final mile around 10 minutes ahead of the nearest women.

"I knew where the hard parts were going to be through the country club area," Brewer said. "Get on Hessel, once you're on Hessel, you're a straight shot in. You're there There were fans along the course, and they don't know how much it means when they say, 'You've got it, keep going.' It's like, 'You're right, I've got it. I can do this.'"

With coach Matt Walters sprinting on his bike back and forth between Brewer and his male Kenyan runners, Brewer pushed her way to a winning time of 2:47:26 in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.

Despite the fact that she had never ran a marathon before, Walters wasn't surprised with Brewer's win. After working an internship in slums in Kenya, he's coached marathoners, mostly Kenyans with a few Americans mixed in, for the past five years. Walters coached last year's female runner-up, Susan Tanui, along with this year's male runner-up, Kenneth Kosgei.

About eight months ago, he began coaching Brewer, who he had known personally for years. They began seeing results quickly.

"We dropped her half-marathon time by about two minutes, and I was like, let's do the full marathon now," she said. "I had a pretty good indication she would win this."

At Tuscola, Brewer's most successful running distance was 60 feet. Before Anna Watson became the state's top all-time career base stealer a year ago, Brewer was the all-time leader for the Warriors.

While she dabbled in cross country and track and played five sports during her high school career, volleyball and softball, in which she earned All-Area honors as a senior, were the only two sports she played all four years.

As a junior at Illinois State, she decided to walk onto the cross country team. The following year, she finished second at the Missouri Valley Conference Meet, and in 2013, she won the race. Despite finishing her high school career with an injury, she decided she'd keep training.

"No one really thought I could do it," she said. "I ended my college career with a stress fracture and was like, 'Why are you trying to run still, girl?' But I wanted to do it. I believed in myself, my coach believed in me I love it, and I wanted to do it for myself."

Brewer may be short on marathon experience, but she has some big goals. In two years, she hopes to qualify for the Olympic trials, which would likely take a "B" Standard qualifying time of 2:45:00.

"I'm pretty close," she said, "but I've still got some work to do."