Laurel Prussing 'gets the big picture'

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Outgoing Mayor Laurel Prussing walks past Blair Park in Urbana. It's become a daily ritual during her three terms in the city's top office.

URBANA — When she looks back on her three terms as mayor of Urbana, Laurel Prussing can't single out one favorite day on the job. There have been so many of them.

What she can tell you is that in the four decades she's served in county, state and city governments, there's been no job she's liked as much as this one.

"This has been my favorite job," she said. "You can ask any mayor why they like their job, and it's because you can get things done."

Mayor Prussing will become private citizen Prussing on May 1 when she hands off leadership of the city to her successor, Diane Marlin.

Timing and other circumstances haven't allowed her to finish what she said are the two major things left on her agenda.

One of them is a redevelopment deal she worked hard on for the Urbana Lincoln Hotel that remains controversial, largely for the financial hand it would require from the city.

The other is a resolution of the legal war with the Carle health system over property taxes that has dragged through many of Prussing's years as mayor.

But if she won't walk out of her office with everything wrapped up, she'll be leaving feeling good about many things that have been accomplished.

A handful of those things that got done, according to her and others who worked closely with her, have included an improved downtown with new streetscapes and the Boneyard Creek Crossing Park. There are also new development incentives in place for homes and businesses — among them a new enterprise zone and the Think Urbana program spurring new home construction.

The Prussing years also brought a focus on public safety that's included nine more officers approved for the police force and two of several new boards and commissions now at work in the city — the Mayor's Neighborhood Safety Task Force and the Civilian Police Review Board.

A Public Arts Council, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission and the Sustainability Commission have also been put to work.

Urbana also established ties with three sister cities — in Malawi, China and France — with the mayor credited with bringing back the proposal for a sister city link with China's Haizhu District and helping land the city's link with Thionville, France.

And in the years when rising health insurance rates are status quo, Urbana city employees and their dependents have had flat or declining premium rates — thanks to Prussing's hard-bargaining stance with insurers.

'Big picture' approach

The 76-year-old Prussing spends an hour a day walking. And if she doesn't have a favorite moment in her years as mayor, she does have a favorite spot in the city. It's Meadowbrook Park.

Being mayor is a job that's sometimes exhausting, sometimes exhilarating, she said.

"There are just a series of problems to deal with, and when you get them solved and people are happy, that's a good day," she said.

Being a good mayor requires considering everything with a very long view, Prussing said.

"I think what I've tried to do, is look at the big picture and what's best for Urbana, and I didn't get hung up on the little things," she said.

One thing Prussing has counted as an accomplishment has been a good working relationship with the city council.

"That's how we've gotten things done," she said.

Another one has been careful budgeting and new funding sources that helped keep property taxes down, services rolling and city employees working through the recession and then the loss of money after hospital properties were no longer taxable.

Prussing recalled other units of government raising their tax levies and the city lowering its levy to keep its tax rate level.

Meanwhile, she went to work on the budget.

"I just cut things I thought were contributing least to the city," she said.

Bringing in more money over the years have been increases to the hotel-motel, food and beverage and sales tax rates, Prussing said.

When the city had a $1 million funding gap in 2013 (largely due to the loss of the hospital taxes), she went to the council asking for a quarter-percent increase in the city's sales tax rate to match Champaign's rate.

"I thought we were just losing money, and nobody would miss the quarter of a cent," she recalled.

Another newer source has been the motor fuel tax, the idea for which came from Danville, Prussing said, and "nobody has ever complained about it."

"When we do a project, we put up a sign that says this project was paid for by your local motor fuel tax," Prussing said.

Chief: 'She doesn't yell'

Urbana Alderman Dennis Roberts said Prussing has frequently liked to say she knows how to "count to four," and she worked to get a four-vote majority on the council, sometimes returning three and four times for support on initiatives.

"I think a lot of people have underrated Laurel's contributions to this community," he said.

The way Roberts sees it, going after downtown development like the Urbana Lincoln Hotel project requires boldness, creativity and a glass-half-full personality.

"Laurel is a glass half-full person," he said. "She gets the big picture very quickly."

Roberts also recalled Prussing taking a stand for keeping the University of Illinois' Police Training Institute open in the midst of closure talks and taking criticism for a deal that allowed Urbana to stretch out its payments to METCAD, Roberts said.

"She was just trying to shoulder the burden over time. She was trying to not lay people off," he recalled.

Mike Monson, Prussing's longtime chief of staff, described a Prussing the public probably didn't see.

She "loves a good political fight and isn't afraid to get into a public squabble. That makes people think she must be this horrible boss, but that couldn't be further from the truth," he said. "She's very even-tempered and generally good natured. She doesn't yell. She laughs a lot."

Prussing was very protective of city employees, avoiding recession layoffs and leaving vacancies unfilled for months longer than normal to save money, Monson recalled.

"She really didn't want people to be without jobs in a miserable job market," he said. "She always said the city invests a lot of money in its employees, and it's not a good idea to lay them off."

Two Prussing qualities that came to mind for him are integrity, and "she's pretty mature politically," he said. "She isn't into retribution. She accepts that sometimes people are going to disagree.

"Some of that attitude may have come from her serving in the Illinois Legislature. She knows there's always another vote coming up and your one-time opponent might be an ally the next time."

Pro-development

One thing Prussing said people get wrong about Urbana is believing it lacks economic development.

She points to a recent city staff report full of new business and development projects from the past year and more underway, and invites the public to take a closer look at the downtown these days.

"When one business leaves, another one takes its place," she said.

Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler said Prussing has been "a very supportive mayor, top to bottom."

"These have been good years for economic development," she said.

One of Prussing's new commissions — devoted to public arts — is even boosting economic development because people like unique places, and that's where they choose to spend their time and money, she said.

"Studies show that public arts and art events and activities are a big draw," Tyler said. "People love that kind of engagement."

Under Prussing, the city also has a new rental registration program, which means rental properties in the city are now systematically inspected, along with a "whole suite of property management tools that she brought forward," Tyler said.

She looks around the city at changes over the past 12 years, Tyler said, and in "every neighborhood, I've seen some amazing things happen."

Retirement? Not yet

Prussing said she's looking forward to taking the summer off after she leaves office.

"I'm going to catch up on my life," she said.

Her immediate plans include going to her 55th reunion at Wellesley College in June, spending more time with her four grandsons and doing more of the gardening and reading she enjoys.

She'll probably also do some work part time in public-interest lobbying, Prussing said.

"I tried to retire once," she said. "I didn't like it."

Through the years ...

➜ 1972: Elected to Champaign County Board, serving one term.

➜ 1976: Elected Champaign County Auditor, serving four terms.

➜ 1993: Began serving one two-year term in the state House of Representatives.

➜ 1994: Lost bid for re-election to state House to Rick Winkel.

➜ 1996: Ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Tom Ewing and again in 1998.

➜ 2000: Another unsuccessful run for Congress, losing in Democratic primary race to Mike Kelleher.

➜ 2002: Lost in Democratic primary for state House seat to Naomi Jakobsson.

➜ 2005: Elected Urbana’s first woman mayor, then re-elected to two more terms.

➜ 2017: Resuming private citizenship May 1 after losing in Democratic primary to Diane Marlin.

Prussing on ...

➜ The Carle lawsuit over property taxes, recently tossed by the state Supreme Court back to circuit court: “They sued us. People think we sued them, but they sued us — on completely trumped up charges.”

➜ The potential deal involving $7 million in city assistance to redevelop the Urbana Lincoln Hotel into a Tapestry by Hilton Collection property: “I think there’s real pressure from the people who don’t want the competition.”

➜ Choosing not to hire a city administrator over her three terms: “I saved a million dollars by not hiring an administrator.”

➜ Steering the city through tight budget years, sparing layoffs and keeping property taxes down: “I cut anything that wasn’t essential to our mission.”

➜ Being mayor: “I really enjoyed being mayor. It was a really good experience, and I think we got a lot done.”