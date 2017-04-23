The many faces of all those races

For more, follow us on Instagram and Snapchat (news-gazette)

CHAMPAIGN — Saturday was a day for milestones and other firsts.

It was a day to mark off items from a bucket list.

It was a day for excitement and euphoria.

It was a day for good times, regardless of what the watch said.

With temperatures ranging from 45 to 55 degrees throughout the morning, it was an ideal day for a run, whether the distance was 10 kilometers, 13.1 miles or 26.2 miles.

It was a day for memories, some preserved with selfies or group photos and others by interviews with media members.

There was even an appearance from a "ghost" of the past.

Finishers were happy to share feelings upon completion of their event in the ninth-annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.

First-time marathoner Grace Phillipi, a junior at the UI from Evanston, remembers watching the Chicago Marathon.

"I said I could never do it," Phillipi said, "but I did it. There were so many supporters along the way, I never felt alone. It was awesome."

Down but not out

Donald Owen knows as well as anyone that sometimes life gets in the way of goals.

He was a participant in the Illinois Marathon for the third time.

"Sometimes, the job gets in the way," said Owen, who has worked in the Urbana school district since 1989 and became superintendent in 2013.

His original plan for Saturday was to compete in the half-marathon.

"Then I had an injury," Owen said.

That was followed by a bout with the flu. His training was taking a hit.

"I backed down," he said.

A day after running in the 5-kilometer race, Owen returned to the streets Saturday for the 10K race. His time was 51 minutes, 27 seconds.

"Not my best," he said.

It was good enough to allow for a quick exit. He had other morning plans.

"I live at Mile 12 of the half-marathon and I have to get home and get some signs out," Owen said.

As he prepared to exit, he ran across another area superintendent. Rantoul's Scott Amerio finished the 10K 58 seconds after Owen, in 52:25.

Standing out

Some competitors stood out because of their colorful apparel.

Others were noticed for what they were carrying, such as an American flag.

Then there was Tim Easton, a 2012 Monticello High School graduate. At 6-foot-8, he only noticed a "few other" runners who could match him in height.

Easton was hoping to finish his first half-marathon in less than 1 hour, 50 minutes. He officially stepped across the 50-yard line at the UI's Memorial Stadium in 1:41.10.

On Friday, Easton ran the 5K "all out," which meant he was unsure of expectations for a day later when he extended himself to 13.1 miles.

"This race was to see what I could do," Easton said.

A former cross-country and track athlete for the Sages, Easton has a running background. He got a little help along the way for his half-marathon debut.

"The crowds were motivating, and the signs were awesome," said Easton, a Parkland College student.

Two placards stood out.

"One said, 'If you see a cute butt, follow it,' and another said, 'If Trump ran, so can you.'"

He was joined along his journey by Aaron Heaps, a native of Utah who is a first-year medical student at the UI. They met at the church they attend, Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.

They had reason to stay side-by-side.

"On his phone, he created a playlist of music, and on mine, there was an app keeping track of our time," said Heaps, a first-year medical student. "As long as I stayed by him, I could get his music."

It wasn't the distance that had Heaps second-guessing his decision to run.

"I have exams coming up in a week," he said.

Heaps' time of 1:41.08 was satisfying for the novice.

"I signed up in September," he said. "I never ran before that."

Running together

Those interested in accuracy, be warned. A statement by Mahomet's Mike Bednar can not be verified, but there was also no one around to dispute his comment.

"My wife," he said, "should get the award for fastest runner who's had six kids."

Charlotte Bednar covered the half-marathon in a personal-best 1:45.45. She placed 11th in her age group for 35-to-39-year-old women.

"I started running," she said, "after I had my first 13 years ago. I run so I can eat cookies."

Her teen-age daughter is now in seventh grade and is interested in running.

"If she can do it, I can set an example," Charlotte Bednar said.

The husband and wife ran together for most of the first eight miles. Then Mike Bednar surged ahead and finished with a slight lead in 1:45.18.

A business professor at the UI, Mike Bednar said he didn't run across any of his students during his tour of Champaign-Urbana streets. He played sports while growing up in Arkansas, but added, "I didn't plan on becoming a runner. Running was punishment for conditioning. I hated running."

These days, he has a different mindset.

"It's tiring," he said, "but I feel good after I run."

A tie ... before tying the knot

When Kristine Klinzing, a Normal Community graduate, became engaged to Alphonzo Kinnebrew, a Normal West graduate, she had a question of her own for her fianc.

She asked him to run with her in the Illinois Marathon.

"I'd never done it and never planned on doing it," Kinnebrew said.

Good thing Klinzing didn't put money on his answer.

"I thought he'd say 'no,'" she said.

They spent their Saturday morning running with each other in the half-marathon. Neither one gets bragging rights.

They each finished in 1:55.34.

Their training runs are also together.

"Every Saturday, when we do a long run, it's a good time to be in nature and talk," Klinzing said. "It's easier when you have a partner, and I have a good one."

The timing of the race worked well for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It allows recovery time before they get married May 6.

"I need him to walk down the aisle," said Klinzing, a nurse at the Carle Surgical Center who was competing in her third half-marathon.

The couple will eventually need more running shoes.

"Definitely," Kinnebrew said when asked if he thought another half-marathon was in his future.

Boston qualifiers

Kim Scott had one view of the Boston Marathon as a teenager.

Now a mother of three, the San Antonio resident hopes to have a different one next spring.

As a student at Boston College, "I watched the 1998 race," Scott said. "It was so incredibly moving."

She qualified for the annual race by virtue of Saturday's 3:33.27 time.

"This is a Bucket List item," Scott said.

Her next marathon will be her 10th. She picked the site for her ninth thanks to the Internet.

"This one got great reviews," said Scott, who has a 9-year-old son and daughters that are 7 and 4. "People said it had excellent crowd support. Everything I read was true."

Another first-time Champaign-Urbana visitor, Ken White, from Shawnee, Kan., developed a quick appreciation of the efforts of local organizers.

"The markings were fantastic," White said. "There were times there were 100 to 200 yards between runners, but we knew where to go."

Fans took note that he — and most other competitors — had at least their first names on their bib numbers.

"That helps," White said. "People call you out by name."

After missing the qualifying standard for Boston last year by 25 seconds, White registered a no-doubt performance this time.

His time of 3:17.50 was more than seven minutes under the mark he needed for the men's 45-49 age division.

"After the last one, I knew it was within reach," White said.

Wheelchair winner

UI sophomore Jenna Fesemyer started her busy week by placing 13th in the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Five days later, she was the women's winner in the half-marathon division at the Illinois Marathon. Her time was 1:06.17.

"The crowd was energetic and provided a lift," Fesemyer said.

She didn't have time to celebrate her first half-marathon victory. Later in the day, the kinesiology major participated in three sprint races in the Illini Twilight Meet.

The men's wheelchair champion, UI sophomore Christian Clemmons, was a runaway winner.

His time of 58.42 minutes was more than five minutes ahead of runner-up, Brendan Quinn, and nearly a seven-minute improvement from 2016."The wind was pretty rough," said Clemmons, also a first-time winner. "It felt like it was coming at you from every direction."

Many of his UI teammates are set to compete in today's London Marathon, leaving Clemmons with a feeling of uncertainty.

"I didn't know what to expect," he said.

'I'll keep coming until I win'

There's another item for the list of "sure things" in life.

In addition to death and taxes, there's the likelihood that Arturs Bareikis, from Midlothian, will run again in the Illinois Marathon.

"I've never won this thing," Bareikis said. "I'll keep coming until I win."

That means he will be back in town the weekend of April 26-28 in 2018.

Bareikis ran third in the full marathon, covering the 26.2-mile distance in 2 hours, 30.56 seconds.

"I've been second twice (half-marathon in 2012 and full marathon in 2013)," said Bareikis, a physical education teacher at Arbor Park Middle School, in Oak Forest.

He averaged a 5:46 mile-pace throughout his run. While he acknowledged the flatness of the course, Bareikis added, "it's not as easy as it looks. The second part is hard. You have to turn back and forth a lot."

Bareikis, who has lived in the Chicago area since 1999, has conquered marathon courses in Raleigh, N.C., and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The challenge of one where he hasn't yet had the ultimate success will necessitate a return.

"I like the town," he said, "and every race, I want to win."

Following Bareikis in the full marathon was fourth-place finisher Ryan Thompsen, from St. Joseph, in 2:33.08.

Timing is everything

The hard part for Ben Kopecky, who placed sixth in the Illinois Marathon came after he ran for 2 hours, 37.41 minutes and took nearly five minutes off his previous best.

A third-year resident at St. Louis' Barnes Jewish Hospital, in cardiology, Kopecky had to wait on the turf at Memorial Stadium for nearly an hour wondering if his girlfriend would get the time she needed to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Courtney Bergheger, also from St. Louis, required a time of 3:35, or under, to qualify.

For Kopecky, it was time well spent after completing his 23rd marathon since 2008. That list includes the Boston race in 2009.

"She made it," he beamed after reconnecting with Bergheger, whose finish came in 3:34.05.

"Hopefully, we'll both be in Boston next year," Kopecky said.

Timing is everything, especially for doctors in training.

"I'm on call for 24 hours every sixth or seventh day," said Kopecky, who finished such a shift Wednesday and "didn't sleep until Thursday mid-day."

A former tennis player at Creighton, Kopecky said work requirements limit his training to "three or four days a week, max."

He welcomes the chances he has to run.

"Work is busy," he said. "It's nice to get out and decompress."

Drawing inspiration

Former Monticello football player Aaron Vanagaitis had one guarantee when the Illinois Marathon started on Saturday.

Whatever time he recorded in the half-marathon would be his best.

"My first half-marathon," said Vanagaitis, who now lives in Montgomery.

His time to beat in future races is 2:42.30.

All the years he spent playing football, he said, "I never thought I'd be a runner."

That changed after he married his wife two years ago.

"She's my inspiration," he said.

Kelsey Vanagaitis, a native of Roberts, has lost more than 80 pounds in the past year.

"I started running three months into the weight-loss journey," Kelsey Vanagaitis said. "Five years ago, I couldn't run a half-mile. Today, I feel great."

She participated in the 10K race and knocked nearly six minutes off her previous best, finishing in 1:05.05.

Originally, the couple each planned to run the half-marathon.

Kelsey Vanagaitis had a change of plans.

"I don't like running in super cold weather, so I knew I wouldn't be ready for a half in April," she said.

When that was determined, Aaron Vanagaitis had a decision to make.

"She gave me the opportunity to back out," he said.

Though in training, he only ran as much as 10 miles twice and "cramped up both times," he pushed forward.

He even enjoyed a light-hearted moment Saturday while running on Green Street.

"A group of Finnish students had a sign that said, 'Finnish line,' and I ran over and said, 'Yeah, we're done,'" Aaron Vanagaitis said.

His proudest moment went beyond completing the course.

"I'd never run more than 10 miles before, but I finished and I didn't walk," he said.

Repeat champ

Rantoul High School graduate Matt Hazel (Class of 2010) was the repeat winner in the men's 10K race. His time was 32.11, exactly two minutes better than runner-up Dane Christianson, from Ingleside. Mahomet's Brian Bundren was third (34.55) and Friday's 5K winner, Brennan Guido, from St. Joseph, ran fourth in 35:09.

"People cheering was the best part of the race," Hazel said. "I was pretty confident I could be out in front."

Urbana's Alex Meyer ran 10th in the 10K (38.18), lowering his personal-best by 20 seconds.

"I used the runners in front to drag me along," Meyer said.

A December graduate of the UI, Meyer called the race "my last hurrah before moving out."

He will soon be relocating to Seattle, where he has a job lined up with Amazon in the human relations department.

Chasing goals

Both Christopher Davis and his wife, Jayme, are on a mission.

They have different objectives.

A 2007 Prairie Central graduate, Christopher Davis came to the Illinois Marathon from Murfreesboro, Tenn., hoping to record a time that would allow him to compete in the Boston Marathon.

Of all the runners in the full marathon, Christopher Davis was 60th overall, getting a time of 3:07.37.

He was close, but not close enough. The Boston standard, for his age group, is 3:05.

"Knowing I was close (missing by 2 minutes), will motivate me to do better," he said.

Meanwhile, his wife ran the half-marathon. Her time was 2:45.41.

"I'm trying to do 13 (half-marathons) before 30," said Jayme Davis, who grew up in Normal.

Her challenge became harder seven months ago when she gave birth to a son.

"This was my 10th," said Jayme Davis, who has until her October birthday to meet her goal.

She won't wait long to return to action.

"Next weekend at Nashville," Jayme Davis said.

She is also running for a cause: World Vision.

"I'm still doing fundraising," said Jayme Davis, who has run four of the half-marathons since giving birth.

Setting the pace

Ron Eisenberg is the reason some runners reached their dream of qualifying for Boston this weekend.

For the 25th time, the St. Louis resident served as a pace runner. Those who stayed close to him were assured of finishing their marathon in less than 3:35.

For women in the 18-34 age bracket, that is the magical number needed to qualify for Boston.

Eisenberg's time was 3:34.25.

"Boston is getting harder to get into," Eisenberg said. "The qualifying time doesn't necessarily get you in."

That's why he encouraged some of the women following him to "go on ahead and get that cushion," with several miles remaining.

Eisenberg's top time for his 54 marathons is 2:54. He wasn't concerned about hitting the needed time on a day winds were routinely 10 to 20 mph out of the northeast.

"You should be capable of running faster than you're pacing," Eisenberg said. "Today felt good."

Marathonpacing.com has a list of runners who serve as pacers at designated races. For the Illinois Marathon, many had shirts calling them "Joe's Pacers," in honor of co-race director Jan Seeley's late husband, Joe Seeley, who passed away in 2012.

'That's not my tribe'

Victor Lidaywa lives in Macomb and is a physical therapist at McDonough Hospital.

When pressed, he will talk about where he grew up.

"I'm a Kenyan," he said.

When folks hear about Kenyans running marathons, there is a natural assumption that occurs. Many are projected among the race leaders.

"They expect me to be fast," Lidaywa said, "but that's not my tribe. My tribe plays soccer and rugby."

For the first time on Saturday, Lidaywa ran a full marathon.

He averaged 8:37 per mile, completing the course in 3:44.55. Among men in his 45-49 age bracket, he was 38th.

"My goal was to be under 4 hours," he said.

Lidaywa wore an orange tag on the back of his shirt that said, "first marathon."

"I wore it proudly," he said. "I wanted everyone to know.

He had his longest run, about 16 miles, a year ago. Since then, his longest run was 10 miles. Until Saturday.

"I was really worried about the endurance aspect of it," Lidaywa said. "I almost gave in at the 20-mile marker, but I kept thinking of my wife and kids."

Now that he has run one marathon, Lidaywa can look ahead.

"Hopefully I will do one next year," he said, "but I need to take a few weeks to rest."

Teammates battle it out

Two familiar faces raced each other for the victory in the women's division of the half-marathon.

The winner by a scant margin after their 13.1-mile duel was Julia Kohnen, from Florissant, Mo. (1:16.31). Hot on her heels was Diane Robison, from Chesterfield, Mo. (1:16.41).

They are teammates with the St. Louis-based Big River Racing.

"If I don't run for a day, I feel weird," Kohnen said. "It's a hobby I love."

Big River Racing had a third female competitor in town. Erika Holroyd won the women's 10K race in 39:10.

"I only came because of my teammates doing the half," Holroyd said. "It's fun to be able to run against people half my age and still be competitive."

By next year's Illinois Marathon, Holroyd will have celebrated her 40th birthday.

She was unfamiliar with the layout, but that wasn't a detriment.

"The course is so well-marked, I never had to worry about not going the right way," Holyrod said.

Mental therapy

Andrea Woodard, from Des Moines, Iowa, has a goal to run marathons in as many state capital cities as possible.

So far, she has competed in her own state (Des Moines), Nebraska (Lincoln), Utah (Salt Lake City) and California (Sacramento).

She'll count Illinois on her list because, "I visited Springfield yesterday," she said.

Woodard was surprised by what she found in Champaign.

"I was running and people said, 'Congratulations. You made it up the hill,'" she said. "I didn't even know I was on a hill.

"It's nothing like Salt Lake, where you start at the top of a mountain and run down."

Her time was 3:52.39. For a former high school sprinter, that time was pleasing.

"When I was in high school, I thought a mile was torture," Woodard said. "Now I run for the mental therapy. I run with a group of friends for stress relief."

'Galloping Ghost'

Mark Tyler Miller moved to Champaign two years ago from the state of Washington. He's a budding actor, pursuing a master's degree in fine arts.

His sporting background was being part of a ski team.

To make a few bucks, he appears at several Illini football games and other functions around the community in a throwback Red Grange No. 77 jersey, complete with a leather helmet and ball.

He was available for a meet-and-greet at the Illinois Marathon, often positioning himself — where else? — in the end zone.

"I had to study up on him," Miller said. "I learned he was the Galloping Ghost and the Wheaton Iceman."

That was enough to satisfy some of the day's onlookers and runners.

"Several people wanted to take pictures with me," Miller said.

Though he has a year of schooling left, Miller said he could be available if a certain role opened up sooner.

"If there's a movie deal about Red Grange, call me," he said.

Friendly encouragement

Champaign's Kurt Austin got to know Chris Hannauer through running. A veteran marathoner, Austin encouraged Champaign's Hannauer to increase his running distance.

"It took a few years," Hannauer said, "but he talked me into it."

On the day Austin ran his 14th marathon (finishing in 4:10.59), Hannauer ran his first.

His time was 4:08.35.

"Mile 20, I started to break down a little," said Hannauer, who works for the UI Foundation.

He broke down, in a different manner, when he crossed the finish line.

"I did not expect the emotional rush," he said. "I almost cried."

Hannauer even had something left for the finish at Memorial Field.

"A lady saw me walking and said, 'C'mon,'" Hannauer said. "That was with about a half-mile to go. I ran the rest of the way and sprinted to beat her at the end."

Austin was happy for his friend.

"He ran a lot of halfs and did a great job," Austin said. "I knew he was ready."

Marathon debut

Oakland native Stanford Blount, a former Tri-County football player, was another first-time marathoner.

"Very exhilarating, very fun," Blount said. "The feeling when I finished, I compare to skydiving.

"Once I've done one, I don't think I can stop."

Blount's debut time was 4:11.33.

He began training more than eight months ago and had a long run of 21 miles. He's already thinking of changes for the future.

"I need to do more training next year," Blount said.

He may reach the point of famed marathoner Dick Beardsley, who on Saturday said, "I go to bed at night and can't wait to get up in the morning so I can go running."

Philosophy on running

Chris Pearson is a philosophy professor at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

He spent time running around campus — and other locations — in his first visit to Champaign-Urbana.

"This is a quint-essential college town," Pearson said.

He took to running in a round-about way.

"I'm an old hockey player," Pearson said. "After that, I lifted weights because I needed to exercise.

"Then I started running to the gym to lift and thought maybe I'd do a race. Its been a progressive thing and it snowballed."

Back on the right path

Jeff Ramirez, from Chicago, was 21st in the marathon, finishing in 2:52.51.

"I ran with no expectations," Ramirez said.

Actually, he was in a race to turn his life around.

"I was in a dark place, gambling and drinking," Ramirez said. "I started running again two weeks ago. Prior to that, I hadn't run in 18 days."

He believes he's back on the path to success.

"It took a little faith," Ramirez said. "With hard work, you can get through most things."