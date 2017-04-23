Police investigate shooting of teenager in Danville

DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting of a teenager late Saturday night in Danville.

According to a police report, officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of South State Street at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old person with wounds to the lower extremities.

The victim and several witnesses reported several shots had been fired from a vehicle headed southbound on State Street.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what police described as non-life threatening wounds.

Police said that no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Persons with information about the shooting may call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

