Three people escape from house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Three people escaped from a house fire early Sunday morning after their working fire alarms went off.

According to Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith, firefighters were called to a blaze at a home at 1002 W. Hill Street at 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the two-story home.

Two adults and one child had been sleeping in the home at the time of the fire, but they were alerted by a working smoke alarm.

The adult male was evaluated at the scene by ambulance personnel, but he did not require transportation to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Smith said firefighters ran a hose line to the second floor of the home and extinguished the fire at 3:53 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Total damage was estimated at $67,500.

