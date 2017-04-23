Tom Kacich: County's budget projections don't look good

They may be making progress on one financial headache — disposing of the money-losing Champaign County Nursing Home — but another one is coming up for Champaign County Board members.

The budget for the entire county government is in trouble.

It's running in the red this year, and if projections are on target, it's going to get much worse. County Administrator Rick Snider told board members last week that the county's general fund balance, now around $4 million, could vanish within three years.

"We're going to continue to have expenditures growing at a much faster rate than our revenues, which means that we have a structural budget deficit," Snider said. "This is going to be a very challenging time for us going forward to see how we can meet the needs of the county."

The county is projected to spend about a half-million dollars more than it will take in this year. Left unchecked, that disparity could grow to more than $2 million by 2020.

Next month, Snider said, he'll offer board members a number of budget-cutting options, including four-day workweeks or other reductions in service hours, layoffs, furloughs and possibly terminating some services.

"We have to consider a number of alternatives. One of them would be furloughs. One of them would be layoffs," he said. "We can always reduce the scope of services required, such as being open four days instead of five. But that would be my last option I think."

A primary target, he said, is non-essential services.

"The county may engage in a study to see exactly what services are required versus those that are not. I think in a situation like this, we ought to look very hard at any expenditures that are not required by law," he said.

Snider said the county, unlike the local city governments, has limited revenue options. And a tax increase vote by citizens is unlikely.

"We have to have approval by voters for any kind of an increase in rates. And as you see by the last two votes here (a quarter-cent sales tax increase that lost by a 70-30 margin last fall and a property tax increase that lost 56-44 earlier this month), things have not gone well here for taxes.

"So I don't think we can expect much improvement in revenue. And especially now with the General Assembly contemplating a property tax freeze, that only makes the situation more urgent."

The biggest driver of the expenditure increases, Snider said, is health insurance costs that he thinks will grow at an annual rate of 12 percent. In 2011, the county's health insurance bill was just over $2 million. It's now more than $3 million and is projected to grow to about $5 million a year by 2021.

There is some hope the county's financial outlook could improve with a successful sale of the nursing home and the repayment of about $1 million the home owes the county general fund, a successful outcome in the longstanding issue over property tax exemptions for hospitals and/or a big economic recovery.

But the county can't rely on any of those.

Stephen Moore on Rauner

University of Illinois graduate and Donald Trump adviser Stephen Moore said he's watching Illinois developments — or their lack — from wherever he is around the country. And he's concerned.

"Illinois is just an economically uncompetitive state. The regulations, the taxes, the pension obligations are so gigantic," said Moore, frequently seen on cable news shows and a visiting fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation. "This is a great, great state. To see it being bled to death is horrible."

He called Chicago "a world-class city," but said it "could be twice as prosperous if it weren't for bad policy."

The blame for Illinois' budget and financial woes should not fall on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, he said.

"Rauner's only been in office for two years, and my view is that Rauner has to win. If he caves in, fold up your tents and move out of the state because it just means that the teachers unions now officially run the state," said Moore, who grew up near to Rauner's Winnetka home. "I'm totally with Rauner. I think he's the first politician in a long time who's told the people the truth."

Rodney Davis' Benghazi story

Maybe it was just red-meat political rhetoric during the annual Republican Lincoln Day dinner in Champaign last week, but Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, repeated a story about the September 2012 Benghazi attack that Sean Hannity espoused and which has been largely debunked.

Politifact, the fact-checking website of the Tampa Bay Times, called the story "mostly false."

Davis told the 200 Republican at the dinner that he was proud to serve with President Trump and Vice President Pence and that Hillary Clinton "disqualified herself to be president because of Benghazi."

Then he gave his version of Hannity's Beghazi account.

"What burns me the most in today's era of political correctness, we saw leaders of our country and a State Department led by Hillary Clinton that decided to make would-be rescuers change clothes on the tarmac numerous times instead of getting in a plane and rescuing American lives," Davis said. "Does anyone here think that Donald Trump gives a damn what clothes our soldiers are wearing? No they don't and you know what? Good. Because we need a leader who is wiling to step up and put America first and save American lives."

But Politifact said that Hannity (and Davis) are "mashing up two different incidents."

Here's its verdict:

"There was no order to give up on the rescue effort altogether; rather, security personnel held their position about a half mile away for 23 minutes as they gathered equipment and attempted to make contact with personnel on the ground.

"Separately, several hours later and in Spain, Marines did get in and out of uniform over a period of three hours as officials debated how they should respond. The delay occurred after the surviving Americans and those who had been killed already had been evacuated to Tripoli."

