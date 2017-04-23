Top of the Morning, April 23, 2017
On June 19, 1945, Omer Benn received his pilot's wings at a ceremony in Pensacola, Fla.
At the same location 72 years later, the highly decorated Champaign veteran pinned those very same wings on his granddaughter's Coast Guard uniform.
How cool is that?
"I was quite floored that she asked me to do it," said Benn, who had no problem parting with his Navy wings. "They were just sitting in a jewelry box at home."
Accompanied by granddaughter Erin Nolan's parents, the 92-year-old Benn was the only World War II veteran at the April 13 ceremony in Pensacola. About 30 men and women were pinned but Nolan "was the envy of everybody there," Benn said, "because her wings were salty and used — not shiny and new like the others."
Nolan is due back in the area this weekend en route to Coast Guard duties in Traverse City, Mich. The spunky Benn, a professor emeritus at the UI and Illinois Aviation Hall of Famer, can't wait to meet up again.
"I'm very proud of her," Benn said. "Kids and grandkids make you look real good."
