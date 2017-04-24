Ammons expected to announce bid for Davis' seat

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, shown above in March 2014, is expected to announce Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 13th Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

URBANA — State Rep. Carol Ammons is expected to announce Tuesday that she is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in Illinois' 13th District.

The Urbana Democrat is scheduled to speak at a noon-hour rally that is part of the Illinois Women March on Springfield.

An aide to Ammons, who asked not to be identified, said only that the two-term state representative would "make an announcement regarding the congressional race."

But in an email to campaign supporters, Ammons wrote Monday: "Please log on to my Facebook page tomorrow at 12:15 pm for an exciting announcement! I will be speaking at the Illinois Women March on Springfield rally. After my announcement, I will need you to take action."

On Twitter, she wrote: "I'll be making an exciting announcement at the @ILWomenMarch tomorrow."

Dr. David Gill of Bloomington, who has run in the district in the past, already has said that he is a candidate and has established a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. A number of other Democrats are said to be considering the 2018 race as well.

Ammons said earlier this year that she was "open" to considering a run for Congress in the 13th District, now represented by Republican Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

"I am always looking for and exploring opportunities to serve the people of Illinois better," Ammons said in February. "I am open to considering any position, whether in Springfield or D.C., that allows me to provide public service that reflects the desires and views of constituents and provides advocacy to our working families in Illinois."

And in recent weeks, she has openly criticized Davis on Twitter and Facebook, hitting him for failing to hold town-hall meetings and for his support of a Republican-backed health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Ammons has served on the Champaign County Board and the Urbana City Council but has never run in a district outside Champaign-Urbana. She ran unopposed for state representative last year and in 2014 defeated Republican Kristin Williamson, 61 percent to 39 percent.

That same year, Democrat Ann Callis defeated Davis in the congressional vote in Champaign County, 53 percent to 47 percent.

But he easily won most of the rest of the Republican district, 59 percent to 43 percent.

Davis hasn't announced whether he will run again in 2018, but his campaign fund gained more than $328,000 in the last quarter and had $579,804 on hand on March 31.