Area history, April 24, 2017

Today is Monday, April 24, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, officers of Battery F say they intend to have their soldiers take part in the Dewey Day parade to be held May 1. The Boy Scouts were the first to announce they would take part. W.H. McChesney, in charge of the Champaign recruiting office, has arranged for the shipment of a full-sized torpedo to be displayed in the parade. A miniature submarine also is being built.

In 1967, nine local taxing bodies get a chunk of your property tax bill receipts, according to an analysis by the Champaign Chamber of Commerce. Out of each $100 paid by a Champaign resident, $66.59 goes to the Champaign schools. Next is the city of Champaign, $13.24, and the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District, $6.70.

In 2002, a sixth fire station, a new public works facility and a new public library remain on hold, as the city of Champaign begins to recover from a $2.5 million revenue shortfall.