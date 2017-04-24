Charges dropped in November Champaign shooting

Prosecutors have dropped charges against two men in a November shooting at an apartment party in Champaign after a key witness took back her statements.



Prosecutors said the shooting took place on the night of November 4th in the 300 block of North Third Street. They said now-24 year-old Daytreon Pettis was upset about a cover charge to get into the party and fired a gun. Then a man inside, now-24-year-old Duston Smith-Fonville, returned fire. A woman, now-18 year-old Jamona Collier, was hit by the gunfire and is now in a wheelchair.



Prosecutors said Collier recently gave a sworn statement saying that she was drunk at the time and did not see anyone with a gun.