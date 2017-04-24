New Parkland board member refuses to relinquish posts

Photo by: Provided Longtime Parkland College faculty member Rochelle Harden of Champaign, candidate for a six-year term on the board of trustees.

CHAMPAIGN — The newest member of the Parkland College board, in an exchange of memos with the college's attorney, says she will neither resign as a board member nor give up her faculty position.

Parkland's attorney, Lorna Geiler, told Associate Professor Rochelle Harden in a lengthy memo dated eight days after Harden was elected to the community college board that legal cases and state attorney general opinions "lead to a conclusion that Ms. Harden cannot maintain employment while simultaneously serving as a member of the Parkland College Board of Trustees."

"Under the provisions of the Public Community College Act, as a member of the board of trustees, Ms. Harden would be called upon to vote on matters concerning the collective bargaining agreement between the board of trustees and the Parkland Academic Employees (a union of which Harden is a member)," Geiler wrote in the memo, one of several obtained by The News-Gazette under a Freedom of Information Act request.

After recounting some of the items board members vote upon — insurance for employees and dependents, auxiliary services to employees, establishing policies for tenure and cause for removal, contracts for educational services and more — Geiler wrote that "all of these matters create conflicts and incompatibilities that cannot be avoided via abstention."

She concluded that "it is clear that Ms. Harden cannot maintain employment by the college while simultaneously serving as a member of the Parkland College Board of Trustees."

Geiler also noted that any board member who violates Section 3-48 of the Public Community College Act, which deals with conflicts of interest, would be guilty of a Class 4 felony.

'Liability is with me'

Harden, in response to Geiler's memo, acknowledged in her own nine-page memo that violation of the conflicts of interest provision is a felony but because "the liability is with me and not the college, it is beyond the scope of the college's powers to demand I make a choice. In fact, this demand that I make a choice between employment at Parkland and my trusteeship on Parkland's board rises to the level of intimidation."

Harden, an associate professor of English at the Champaign-based community college since 2003, was elected to a six-year term on the Parkland board on April 4, even though pre-election claims had been made by the executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association that she could not serve both as a paid faculty member and a trustee.

Geiler, in her memo, cited three Illinois court cases that she said were relevant to Harden's situation, plus five attorney general opinions, most of which she noted are unofficial and non-binding but are "considered to be persuasive."

None of the court cases, however, closely matched the Harden case, which seems likely to end up before a judge in Champaign County.

One dealt with a community college professor who was a candidate for a governing board, but the legal issue decided was whether an electoral board could invalidate the candidate's nominating papers. Another dealt with a police officer elected as a village trustee, and the third regarded the case of a county board member serving as a deputy coroner.

Harden, who is not a lawyer, concluded that "it is clear according to the authorities discussed above that I am fully capable and legally within my right to maintain employment at the college while simultaneously serving as a Parkland College trustee, as long as I follow the procedures for avoiding conflict of interest."

She said she would disclose the nature and extent of her interest in collective bargaining contracts before and during deliberations, and would abstain from voting on future contracts with the Parkland Academic Employees.

'Unwise for us to meet'

As for any other abstentions from voting, Geiler wrote Harden last week that she wanted to meet with her to "see what if anything you likely will need to abstain from given your dual roles with the college. I have no intention and in fact promise not to discuss your ability to serve in both capacities under the law.

"I am trying to ensure that you as a new trustee are aware of potential pitfalls for you in your role as a board member and ensure that you are as comfortable as you can be in dealing with these matters as a trustee."

But Harden responded that she felt "uncomfortable" meeting with Geiler without her own lawyer.

"You made it clear to me that you do not represent me as an individual or as an individual trustee," Harden wrote. "You represent Parkland College and since the college has not made any official statement to me or to the press about my ability to serve on the board and continue my employment, I believe it is unwise for us to meet."

Parkland's board is scheduled to meet Wednesday night and Harden's swearing-in as a trustee is on the agenda.

Harden wrote that she plans to attend "my first board meeting as a trustee. I expect to be seated without debate or interference of any kind. I plan to serve Parkland College and its community to the very best of my abilities, and I fully plan to continue teaching at Parkland College as an associate professor of English in the Humanities Department working with our neediest students, helping them to succeed academically and achieve their goals."