Pools open as temps soar

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Swimmers and sunbathers soak up the sun on opening day at the UI Activities and the UI Recreation Center (ARC) in Champaign on Monday, April 24, 2017. Ella Bailey, sponsorship & outreach coordinator for Campus Rec, said the outdoor temperature must be at least 60 degrees in order for the pool to be open. Pool hours are: 6 to 7:45a.m. and reopened from 11a.m. until 9p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-7:45a.m. and reopened at 11a.m. to 9p.m on Friday and from 11a.m. until 9p.m. on weekends.

The weather scoop from our Tom Kacich (ask him questions here):

— Monday was the 18th day (of 24) in April with above-average temperatures. The unofficial high at Willard Airport was 77 degrees. The average high for April 24 is 66 degrees.

— Temperatures so far this month are averaging 5 degrees above normal, which would make it the fourth consecutive month with above-average temperatures and the 18th in the last 24 months.

— Champaign-Urbana apparently is done with freezing temperatures this spring. The last official reading of 32 degrees or colder was on March 23 — more than a month ago.