Pools open as temps soar
The weather scoop from our Tom Kacich (ask him questions here):
— Monday was the 18th day (of 24) in April with above-average temperatures. The unofficial high at Willard Airport was 77 degrees. The average high for April 24 is 66 degrees.
— Temperatures so far this month are averaging 5 degrees above normal, which would make it the fourth consecutive month with above-average temperatures and the 18th in the last 24 months.
— Champaign-Urbana apparently is done with freezing temperatures this spring. The last official reading of 32 degrees or colder was on March 23 — more than a month ago.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.