UPDATED: Injuries, entrapment in cement truck rollover

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The scene on Illinois 49 on Monday.

New 1:57 p.m.:



State police said the driver of a cement truck that crashed Monday morning was air-lifted to the hospital.



Police said the crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 49 northbound just south of Vermilion County Road 1900 North. They said the left front tire on the truck blew, causing the truck to skid off the road and roll over twice. The 54 year-old male driver was wearing a seatbelt but had to be rescued from the vehicle. There was no immediate word on his condition.



-Tim Ditman



**



Original story:



State police troopers are on the scene of a rollover involving a cement truck on Illinois 49 two miles north of Interstate 74.

The accident has resulted in injuries and entrapment.

Southbound traffic is being re-routed at Vermilion County Road 1900N.

Use caution and move over and slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Use caution if traveing in the area.

This is a developing story