Ammons to Davis: 'Don't be afraid'

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, announced Tuesday that she has formed an exploratory committee to decide whether to run in 2018 for Congress in Illinois' 13th District.

"You and I together are going to launch our exploratory committee together," she told hundreds of women and men outside the state Capitol who were attending a Women March on Springfield rally.

"Over the next two months, I'll be visiting some of you in Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, Edwardsville and every town in between on a listening session. I want to hear directly from you. I want to speak to you. And I want to know what you and your families want out of your congresswoman," said Ammons, a two-term state representative.

Ammons is a former Champaign County Board member and Urbana alderwoman, but she has never run outside of Champaign-Urbana.

The 13th District, now represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, includes Champaign-Urbana and all or parts of 13 other counties extending to the Illinois side of metropolitan St. Louis.

Coincidentally, Deborah Bandy, Davis' sister and an organizer of the march and rally, was nearby when Ammons made her announcement.

She hit Davis for his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act "and denying 35,000-plus people health care in the 13th Congressional District," and said that Davis should hold town hall meeting with constituents.

"Don't be afraid," she said.

Ammons she would listen to people over the next two months "to hear what they want and see if what we're offering is what they want."

A two-month deadline would give Ammons until shortly before July 4th to decide whether to run.

"I'm trying to be realistic about what the timeline is. I enjoy doing the policy work that I have here (in Springfield), but I've gotten thousands of emails and calls asking me to consider running," she said.

Forming an exploratory committee, she said, "gives us an opportunity to sort of test the waters and see what the people of the district want."

It also allows her to not have to register with the Federal Election Commission or to file reports with the FEC, even if she raises $5,000 or more. But once she files as a candidate, she must report those contributions.

Ammons has been a successful legislative fundraiser, reporting more than $120,000 in her state campaign fund as of March 31.

She said she was not certain that she would run.

"I don't have a percentage. It's an exploratory so I don't know what's going to happen at this point," she said.

Ammons said that the fundraising response in the next two months is important "but that's not the focal point for me at this point."

She said that Bloomington physician David Gill, who has run in the district before and already has announced he is running in 2018, would not be a factor in her decision.

"I'm looking at it as a person who is trying to measure it out for myself, not really concerned about other people who may be looking at it," Ammons said.

Within minutes of her announcement, the Illinois Republican Party issued a statement about Ammons, calling her "Bernie's candidate" — she supported Sen. Bernie Sanders for president last year — and saying that she was a "socialist."

"The battle lines have been drawn as Bernie-backed Carol Ammons announces her long shot bid for IL-13 in an attempt to bring her socialist views to Washington. Ammons will be facing off against Pelosi-backed David Gill in what is sure to be a race to the radical left," said Aaron DeGroot, a spokesman for the state GOP. "With candidates like these, Democrats are once again proving they are out of touch with central Illinois values."