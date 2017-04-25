Both new Champaign school board members jump right in

CHAMPAIGN — On their first night as new Champaign school board members, Heather Vazquez and Bruce Brown were quickly thrown right into the mix, approving three new administrative hires, one of them directly related to the $183.4 million referendum passed in November.

Vazquez, Brown and current member Gianina Baker were elected in uncontested races April 4 and sworn in at the start of Monday's meeting, marking the beginning of four-year terms. Vazquez and Brown replaced Jonathan Westfield and Lynn Stuckey, who didn't run for re-election.

The pair called the first meeting interesting and eye-opening as they reviewed curriculum reports, voted on human-resources changes and learned how to play coding games from Kenwood Elementary students as part of a report on the computational learning program at their school.

"It's really reassuring to see the level of work that goes into planning a curriculum, changing a curriculum and the public opportunity for comment and editing. This really demonstrates the board's work and what I hope will continue to be a transparent school board. ... It was reassuring to see," Vazquez said.

Said Brown: "It was interesting to see the multifaceted approach with everything the school board needs to look at and assess."

One of their first votes as new members included promoting Michelle Johnson from her current role as a staff member in the district business office to director of accounting services.

When the referendum passed in November, the school board asked the administration to begin reviewing what personnel changes may need to occur in order for the district to successfully complete renovation projects at six Champaign schools. It was determined there was a need for an additional supervisory role in the business office, said Human Resources Director Ken Kleber.

Johnson, who joined Unit 4 in 1996 to work in the accounts receivable department, has been an administrative assistant for financial services and operations since 2004. Following the unanimous approval of her new job title, she'll step into her new role today.

Also:

— The board approved the appointment of Viodelda Judkins as director of English as a Second Language and bilingual education.

Since beginning her education career in 1987, Judkins has served as an elementary, English and bilingual teacher. She's been working in administrative roles since 2009 and comes to Unit 4 from the Kankakee district, where she served as director of ESL and migrant education and a middle school dual-language teacher.

— Sarah McCusker was approved as the district's director of data, assessment and digital learning.

Since 1992, McCusker has served in several administrative and reading teacher roles at eight school districts. She was a consultant to the Illinois State Board of Education from 2007-14 and has worked at Decatur public schools, as curriculum and assessment coordinator, since leaving Springfield.

Both Judkins and McCusker will begin their new positions on July 1.