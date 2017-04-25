Danville mayor proposes summer curfew for those under 18

Photo by: Provided Scott Eisenhauer, mayor of Danville.

DANVILLE — In response to an uptick in violence in recent weeks, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer announced Tuesday night that the city will enact a more stringent curfew again this summer.

In "special" comments at the outset of the city council meeting, Eisenhauer said he will bring a resolution to aldermen next week outlining a temporary curfew for youth under 18 years old.

Eisenhauer also reviewed other initiatives in the city to address crime, including extra police patrols that will continue into the summer months; a focus by police on "hot spots" in the city; multiple law-enforcement agencies conducting sweeps for drugs, guns and those wanted on warrants; and on-duty firefighters spending time in city parks and neighborhoods as extra "eyes and ears."

Recent violence culminated last week with multiple shooting incidents that resulted in lockdowns at Danville schools on multiple days and a weekend shooting that injured one.

Eisenhauer said "what's going on in our community is not any different than what other cities are facing" but added that it's "vitally important" for citizens to help by putting into practice the slogan "see something, say something."

Danville leaders enacted a stricter summer curfew last June, following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Devon McClyde, an innocent bystander, just before 10 p.m. on a Wednesday at Garfield Park.

The amended order declared that "no one under 18 shall be at or upon any public assembly, building, place, street or highway between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday." Exceptions were made for those with a parent or legal guardian, those coming or going from work and those outside on their own property.

Many other East Central Illinois municipalities — including Champaign and Urbana — have curfews for minors that mirror state statute or are tailored to their community.