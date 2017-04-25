Holdup at Champaign pharmacy nets prison term
URBANA — An Indianapolis man who admitted robbing a Champaign pharmacy of drugs has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Arian Craig, 19, will serve the sentence at the same time he serves a four-year stint he received in February in Vermilion County for a similar holdup of a pharmacy in Danville.
Last month, Craig pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery, admitting that on June 25, 2016, he entered the Walgreens, 841 Bloomington Road, about 5 p.m. and handed a note to the pharmacist.
Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said the note announced: "This is a robbery. I have a gun and I will start shooting if I don't get what I want. You scream — I shoot."
The note demanded the pharmacist give him several kinds of narcotic-strength pain medication, some of which the pharmacist handed over.
Fletcher said Craig was captured on surveillance video. He was caught the next day in Fountain County, Indiana, shortly after a Walgreens pharmacy in Danville had been similarly robbed of $18,000 worth of prescription painkillers.
Fletcher said Craig had the prior conviction for aggravated robbery from the Danville pharmacy holdup as well as two convictions for disorderly conduct from Ohio in 2016.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 298 days already served, and Webber agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.
