A Life Remembered: Village chief 'had a spot in his heart' for Alvin

Photo by: Provided Chuck Smock

ALVIN — In a village the size of Alvin, everybody knows everybody.

But residents said in his two years as village president, Chuck Smock brought them closer together through his efforts to improve the community.

"He really motivated the trustees and the citizens of the village to become more involved," said Trustee Thelma Lete, adding that he helped launch an outdoor Christmas decorating contest, an Easter egg hunt and a fun day fundraiser for new playground equipment.

"He definitely had a spot in his heart for the village," Trustee Scott Harper added. "He was always trying to bring it to life."

Mr. Smock died unexpectedly Friday evening at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was 55 and in the middle of his first full term as president.

When the board meets today, Lete and the other newly elected trustees, Rebecca Kinnett and Michael Cassidy, will be sworn in, and the board will elect pro tem officers. Then the pro tem president will take nominations for an interim president from the board.

"We'll see if any of the current trustees are interested," Lete said. If not, "we'll see if there's a qualified member in the village."

Jean Lete, Thelma's mother-in-law, was Mr. Smock's predecessor. She held the office for more than 20 years before deciding it was time to retire.

"We couldn't get anyone to run," recalled Jean Lete, now 83, who ended up running for her unexpired term.

"Then I said, 'C'mon, Chuck. Do me a favor,' and he did," said Lete, godmother to Mr. Smock's wife, Tara. "He was a good guy, and everyone liked him."

Dawn Winegardner, the village treasurer and Mr. Smock's sister-in-law, said that's evident by the number of people who have expressed their condolences and have come out to support her sister and the couple's two children.

"Everyone he met, he touched their lives," Winegardner said, of his willingness to help others.

As president, "he was very dedicated and hands-on," Cropper said, adding he developed a road—improvement plan and was working on buying new playground equipment for the park.

"We'll try to move forward and follow through with some of the plans he already had in place," Thelma Lete said.