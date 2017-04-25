Naperville man arrested in February armed robbery in Urbana

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Rio Franklin, 25, of Naperville, arrested Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago in connection with the Feb. 25 robbery of an Urbana convenience store. Image

URBANA — A Naperville man has been arrested in connection with a February armed robbery at an Urbana convenience store.

Naperville police, in conjunction with West Chicago police detectives, arrested Rio M. Franklin, 25, in the 600 block of Forest Avenue in West Chicago at 2 p.m. Monday.

Franklin was taken to the DuPage County Jail on a Champaign County arrest warrant.

According to an Urbana police report, a man, later identified as Franklin, entered the Circle K at 507 W. University Ave., U, at 3:04 a.m. on Feb. 25. The report said he displayed a handgun and walked behind the counter, ordering the employee to lie down on the floor and binding the employee's hands.

The armed robber ordered the employee to tell him how to open the register. He removed cash from it and ran out of the store.

The armed robber was described as a black male in his 20s; about 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask over part of his face.

After further investigation by Urbana and Champaign police, a warrant for Franklin's arrest on charges of aggravated robbery was issued Friday. His bond was set at $750,000.

Since Franklin is from Naperville, Champaign and Urbana detectives have been working with the Naperville police to find him.

Franklin, meanwhile, is due back in Champaign County court May 2 in connection with an unrelated residential-burglary charge.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava said Franklin was arrested in that case in January after a traffic accident near Gilman and was returned to Champaign County by a member of the Department of Corrections' apprehension unit who knew that Champaign police were looking for him.

Solava said Franklin was wanted in connection with two residential burglaries that happened on or about Nov. 20, 2016, in southwest Champaign.

On that date, Champaign police were sent to the 2300 block of Noel Drive, where neighbors reported seeing two young men they did not recognize on bicycles in backyards. Police spotted the men but were unable to catch them. However, the people who called police had taken photos of the men.

Police discovered that homes in the 2300 block of Noel Drive and the 1100 block of Broadmoor Drive had been broken into.

In the path of the two men on bicycles, police found items stolen from both homes as well as a cellphone that police linked to Franklin's younger brother.

The 17-year-old brother was arrested in December and pleaded guilty in juvenile court to one count of residential burglary, Solava said.

After Franklin was booked into jail, the DOC agent who had transported him found in his car, where Franklin had been sitting, a plastic bag that contained several smaller bags of suspected Ecstasy and cannabis.

Franklin has prior adult convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and residential burglary as well as convictions as a juvenile.