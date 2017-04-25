New DACC trustees ready to hit ground running

Photo by: Lara Conklin Sadie Edwards of Oakwood, left, and Terry Hill of Danville will be seated on the Danville Area Community College board today. Edwards was elected student trustee during a student election on April 11-12, and Hill — along with board Chairman Dave Harby and Trustee John Spezia — was elected in the April 4 general election.

One of the new faces on the Danville Area Community College board is no stranger to the college.

TERRY HILL received an associate degree from DACC — then Danville Junior College — in 1970. Two years later, the Oakwood Grade School P.E. teacher was recruited by DACC founder and then-retired President Mary Miller to serve as an adjunct instructor and run the track and cross country programs — which he did until 2002.

Hill, who retired as Danville High School's athletic director in 2007, didn't consider running for the DACC board until he was approached by board Chairman Dave Harby. He, Harby and Trustee John Spezia won the three open seats on April 4 and will be seated at the board's reorganizational meeting today.

"It's a way to pay (DACC) back for what it gave me," said Hill, who will serve a six-year term. "I know all of the board members. They're all on the same page and cognizant of what it takes to make DACC an even better place, and I look forward to working with them. I've also worked in some fashion with the six previous presidents, so I'm also looking forward to working with (current) President (Stephen) Nacco."

Five more things to know about Hill, courtesy staff writer NOELLE MCGEE:

1. He replaces longtime Trustee Richard Cheney, who stepped down in March. The former DACC instructor and administrator launched college's cross country program. "Dick recruited me and most of our cross country team from the high school," said the 1968 Danville High alumnus, whose high school team was undefeated and won its conference and sectional meets his senior year.

2. Hill comes from a family of educators, including a grandfather who taught at Northwestern and a great-grandfather who taught at Miami of Ohio. He's one of four Golden Ruler Award winners in his own family, along with mother Frances Hill, who taught second grade at Georgetown-Ridge Farm; wife Marla Baurle-Hill, a Danville schools administrator; and daughter Courtney Hemker, a kindergarten teacher in Oakwood.

3. He was heading toward a science career until he went to Illinois Wesleyan. There, his track coach and mentor Bob Keck suggested he go into teaching and coaching. He later turned down an offer to run Wesleyan's track and cross country programs because of the low pay.

4. Hill, who was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2005 and DACC Hall of Fame in 2007, took over as Danville High's AD in 2002. His wife was an assistant principal at the time, then left for another administrative post in the district and eventually returned to the high school as head principal. "She was my boss my last year," Hill said with a laugh.

5. He's a history buff and shares his love of local history with local grandsons, Dillon and Dane Hemker. "We hiked from my house in Maywood around Harrison Park Golf Course to the old West Harrison ... built by the Citizen Conservation Corps back in the 1920s," Hill said. "During the Depression, people didn't have any money. This is where people would picnic and hike the trails. We've gone down to Ellsworth Park to see where the old covered bridge into Danville was. We want to go find two old pioneer cemeteries north of Kennekuk."

Student worker, basketball player now a trustee

DANVILLE — She's a Danville Area Community College student worker, Phi Theta Kappa member and former starting forward on the Lady Jaguars basketball team.

Now, Sadie Edwards is ready to step into her newest role — student trustee.

The 20-year-old Oakwood woman ran unopposed for the seat in the April 11-12 election. She will be seated today to serve a one-year term.

"I really like being involved," Edwards said.

Edwards is the daughter of Shelly and Craig Edwards. After graduating from Oakwood High School in 2015, she enrolled at DACC because wasn't ready to move away, and she liked that she could get a quality education at a reasonable price close to home.

She'll receive an associate degree in business administration in May, but she's sticking around another year under DACC's 3+1 Program with Franklin University. Under that program, she'll continue taking classes at DACC next year, take online classes through Franklin the following year and earn a bachelor's degree from that school.

Her dream job: A college athletic director.

Edwards said she was encouraged to run by Dave Kietzmann, VP of instruction and student services and a DACC basketball super fan.

"He comes to all of the home games. When he told me I should look into (running), I thought this was another way I could be involved," said Edwards, who also works part time in the assessment center.